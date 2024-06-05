McAllister, who appeared on Netflix's controversial prison documentary series Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, was transported by ambulance to a Pine Bluff hospital, which we have learned was the Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:50 AM. He was 29.

Neither suicide nor foul play is suspected, RadarOnline.com has confirmed, as the Arkansas State Police Department continues to investigate his death. Prior reports indicated that he was found dead in his cell.

McAllister was serving a three-year sentence, which he started last August, out of Pulaski County for ten felony convictions that include drugs, breaking and entering, theft of property, and firearms possession.