REVEALED: Life-Saving Efforts Made on 'Unlocked' Inmate John 'Eastside' McAllister Before He Was Pronounced Dead at 29
Netflix docuseries inmate John "Eastside" McAllister's cause of death remains a mystery, but RadarOnline.com learned that life-saving efforts were made when he was found "unresponsive" in his bunk at the Randall Williams Correctional Facility in Arkansas on June 2.
CPR was initiated by personnel at the facility and was continued by EMTs after they arrived at the scene, Dina Tyler, Communications Director at the Arkansas Department of Corrections, told this outlet Wednesday.
McAllister, who appeared on Netflix's controversial prison documentary series Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, was transported by ambulance to a Pine Bluff hospital, which we have learned was the Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:50 AM. He was 29.
Neither suicide nor foul play is suspected, RadarOnline.com has confirmed, as the Arkansas State Police Department continues to investigate his death. Prior reports indicated that he was found dead in his cell.
McAllister was serving a three-year sentence, which he started last August, out of Pulaski County for ten felony convictions that include drugs, breaking and entering, theft of property, and firearms possession.
RadarOnline.com can report that with some exceptions, when a state inmate dies, the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory performs an autopsy.
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment was aired on Netflix and chronicled the lives of 46 inmates at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility who agreed to participate in a six-week experiment that gave inmates in one cellblock more freedom by unlocking their cell doors.
To foster responsibility and trust among the inmates, the experiment participants lived at the prison with reduced oversight and control. McAllister operated a tattoo parlor outside of his prison cell in the docuseries.
- 'Unlocked' Netflix Doc Star John 'Eastside' McAllister Dead at 29 — Found 'Unresponsive' in Prison Cell One Month Before Release
- READ: 'Diddy Do It' Trademark Applicant Fires Off Letter to 50 Cent's Team and Netflix Over Sean Combs Documentary
- EXPOSED: Celebs Who Signed Up to Ashley Madison Revealed as Netflix Doc Revisits Site's Infamous 2015 Hack
McAllister died just 30 days before he was due to be released, according to his aunt who launched a GoFundMe in his honor.
"His sudden passing has left our family devastated," she shared. "We are raising funds to cover the costs of memorial services and transportation, as our family is split between Omaha, Nebraska, and Arkansas."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"We are currently planning his Celebration of Life, and details will be announced soon," his aunt added. "We appreciate any support you can offer and ask that you keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
As of Wednesday afternoon, $500 has been raised toward a $15k goal.