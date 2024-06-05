Predator Hunters: TV News Anchor Resigns After Allegedly Sexting Men Posing as Underage Girl in Vigilante Sting Operation
A Louisiana TV news anchor has resigned after allegedly sexting and arranging to meet with "predator hunters" posing as a 15-year-old girl, RadarOnline.com has learned.
KTBS anchor and news director Bill Lunn stepped down on Monday following a vigilante sting operation carried out by three local men on May 29 that has sparked an investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
Antonio Coleman, his cousin Kameron Kennon, and their longtime friend Kataurio Grigsby have spent the past three weeks pretending to be underage girls to "catch child predators" on the Meet Me app and have already caught 10 men, they told KTVE.
"They had a little conversation going on, and he asked how old she was. The girl told him she was 15 years old," Coleman recalled of his online interaction with Lunn. "He was like sending pictures to her. He was saying like he wanted to do this to her. Explicit things that I can’t say on camera."
"It’s just crazy how fast they are willing to meet young females,” Kennon said, explaining that they arranged to meet up during Lunn's lunch break the following day. "As soon as he has seen us, he just darted out ... You could see the guilt in his eyes. He knew like, ‘Oh, I’m done,'" Coleman recalled.
Grigsby added, “As Bill was running off, he yells, ‘I have a wife and kids.' I’m sitting there as he’s running off, like in my head, how can you say that when you literally walked yourself in the house expecting to meet an underage teenager.”
Lunn called the police, claiming that he was the victim of an alleged assault and battery. After several hours of questioning, the cops released all parties without any charges.
Daily Mail reported that Lunn's electronics were seized as part of an ongoing investigation and an internal probe was launched at his workplace.
"It is our preliminary understanding that this incident was not the result of a law enforcement investigation, but rather one done by private individuals," said Lunn's attorney, Dhu Thompson.
"Our primary concern at this time is that law enforcement receives all evidence surrounding this incident so that they can make a thorough and complete review. Mr. Lunn has cooperated with authorities and vehemently denies any allegations of wrongdoing," Thompson continued.
"It is our hope that after a thorough review of all the evidence surrounding this matter that Mr. Lunn will be shown to be innocent and cleared of all allegations."