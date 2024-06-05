Predator Hunters: TV News Anchor Resigns After Allegedly Sexting Men Posing as Underage Girl in Vigilante Sting Operation

Antonio Coleman, his cousin Kameron Kennon, and their longtime friend Kataurio Grigsby have spent the past three weeks pretending to be underage girls to "catch child predators" on the Meet Me app and have already caught 10 men, they told KTVE.

"They had a little conversation going on, and he asked how old she was. The girl told him she was 15 years old," Coleman recalled of his online interaction with Lunn. "He was like sending pictures to her. He was saying like he wanted to do this to her. Explicit things that I can’t say on camera."