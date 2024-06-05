Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg

Predator Hunters: TV News Anchor Resigns After Allegedly Sexting Men Posing as Underage Girl in Vigilante Sting Operation

bill lunn
Source: Facebook/BillLunnNews

A Louisiana TV news anchor has resigned after allegedly sexting and arranging to meet with 'predator hunters' posing as a 15-year-old girl.

By:

Jun. 5 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

A Louisiana TV news anchor has resigned after allegedly sexting and arranging to meet with "predator hunters" posing as a 15-year-old girl, RadarOnline.com has learned.

KTBS anchor and news director Bill Lunn stepped down on Monday following a vigilante sting operation carried out by three local men on May 29 that has sparked an investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Article continues below advertisement
bill lunn
Source: Facebook/BillLunnNews

Antonio Coleman, his cousin Kameron Kennon, and their longtime friend Kataurio Grigsby have spent the past three weeks pretending to be underage girls to "catch child predators."

Antonio Coleman, his cousin Kameron Kennon, and their longtime friend Kataurio Grigsby have spent the past three weeks pretending to be underage girls to "catch child predators" on the Meet Me app and have already caught 10 men, they told KTVE.

"They had a little conversation going on, and he asked how old she was. The girl told him she was 15 years old," Coleman recalled of his online interaction with Lunn. "He was like sending pictures to her. He was saying like he wanted to do this to her. Explicit things that I can’t say on camera."

Article continues below advertisement
bill lunn
Source: Facebook/BillLunnNews

"As soon as he has seen us, he just darted out ... You could see the guilt in his eyes. He knew like, ‘Oh, I’m done,'" said Coleman.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s just crazy how fast they are willing to meet young females,” Kennon said, explaining that they arranged to meet up during Lunn's lunch break the following day. "As soon as he has seen us, he just darted out ... You could see the guilt in his eyes. He knew like, ‘Oh, I’m done,'" Coleman recalled.

Grigsby added, “As Bill was running off, he yells, ‘I have a wife and kids.' I’m sitting there as he’s running off, like in my head, how can you say that when you literally walked yourself in the house expecting to meet an underage teenager.”

MORE ON:
OMG!
Article continues below advertisement
bill lunn
Source: Facebook/BillLunnNews

Lunn called the police, claiming that he was the victim of an assault and battery.

Article continues below advertisement

Lunn called the police, claiming that he was the victim of an alleged assault and battery. After several hours of questioning, the cops released all parties without any charges.

Daily Mail reported that Lunn's electronics were seized as part of an ongoing investigation and an internal probe was launched at his workplace.

Article continues below advertisement
bill lunn
Source: Facebook/BillLunnNews

"It is our hope that after a thorough review of all the evidence surrounding this matter that Mr. Lunn will be shown to be innocent and cleared of all allegations," his lawyer stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"It is our preliminary understanding that this incident was not the result of a law enforcement investigation, but rather one done by private individuals," said Lunn's attorney, Dhu Thompson.

"Our primary concern at this time is that law enforcement receives all evidence surrounding this incident so that they can make a thorough and complete review. Mr. Lunn has cooperated with authorities and vehemently denies any allegations of wrongdoing," Thompson continued.

"It is our hope that after a thorough review of all the evidence surrounding this matter that Mr. Lunn will be shown to be innocent and cleared of all allegations."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.