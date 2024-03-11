Home > Omg > John Cena WATCH: Actor John Cena Strips Down Naked for Hilarious Skit With Host Jimmy Kimmel at 96th Academy Awards Source: MEGA John Cena stripped down completely naked for a hilarious skit with host Jimmy Kimmel at this year’s 96th Annual Academy Awards. By: Connor Surmonte Mar. 10 2024, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

john cena introducing 'best costume design' NAKED at the oscars 😭 pic.twitter.com/DVCSFDlnto — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 11, 2024

During the presentation for the award for Best Costume Design to Poor Things, Cena stunned the audience by appearing on stage in a rather unconventional outfit. The skit alluded to a historical moment from the 46th Oscars in 1974 when a streaker interrupted the ceremony.

“Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?” Kimmel quipped. “Wouldn’t that be crazy?” “I changed my mind. I don’t want to do the streaker bit,” Cena responded while he peeked out from the back of the Oscars stage. “I just don’t feel right about it. It’s an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke.”

Source: MEGA The surprising skit unfolded on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles as this year’s Oscars were underway.

“The male body is not a joke!” Cena added. Cena ultimately did step out to present this year’s Academy Award for Best Costume Design, and a social media post uploaded shortly after the skit showed that the actor really was naked behind the winning envelope – although he was wearing skin-painted underwear.

“He's actually wearing skin-painted underwear,” one X user wrote. “Great job by the makeup department.” “That’s disappointing! I say go all in! Or all out!” another Oscars viewer responded. “He probably wanted to but was told they couldn't.”

"We love the dedication to the arts," a third viewer wrote. Although Cena was not nominated for any Oscars this year, he did have a small part in the highly acclaimed and award-nominee frontrunner Barbie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The Ricky Stanicky and Argylle star recently revealed that he was advised not to make a cameo appearance in Barbie. “The agency is just going on what they know,” Cena explained during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show a few weeks before the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday. “And what they know is: This entity, this commodity gravitates toward these things, we should stay in this lane.”

Source: MEGA “The male body is not a joke!” Cena quipped.

“But I’m not a commodity. I’m a human being, and I operate under the construct of every opportunity is an opportunity,” he continued. “I think the perspective from an agency standpoint was: This is beneath you.” “But also to the agency’s credit, immediately they acquiesced, and I was like: No we’re going to do it.”

