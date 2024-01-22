Joe Scarborough Mocks 'Fat Elvis' Ron DeSantis After He Drops Out of GOP Primary Race: 'This is a Perfect Analogy!'

“Here you had Fat Elvis, 1977, and you had Ron DeSantis saying: I’m going to go to Vegas, and I’m going to fill that lane,” Scarborough said on Monday morning. “Why?”

“If that lane is already filled, then do The Beatles,” he continued. “If you can’t do The Beatles, do [Bob] Dylan, or be 5th Dimension. Be anybody, but don’t try to be Fat Elvis! They got that on the Strip! They got a lot of it, right!? You’re never going to get people.”