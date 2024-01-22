Joe Scarborough Mocks 'Fat Elvis' Ron DeSantis After He Drops Out of GOP Primary Race: 'This is a Perfect Analogy!'
Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough dubbed Ron DeSantis a “Fat Elvis impersonator” after the Florida governor dropped out of the 2024 GOP primary race this weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
Scarborough’s “perfect analogy” comparing DeSantis to a “Fat Elvis impersonator” came shortly after the GOP politician suspended his campaign on Sunday and endorsed Donald Trump.
According to the Morning Joe star, DeSantis is a “Fat Elvis impersonator” and a Trump “knock-off.”
Scarborough compared Trump to Elvis Presley and DeSantis to an impersonator working in Las Vegas as the "real" Elvis was still alive and performing there in Sin City.
“Here you had Fat Elvis, 1977, and you had Ron DeSantis saying: I’m going to go to Vegas, and I’m going to fill that lane,” Scarborough said on Monday morning. “Why?”
“If that lane is already filled, then do The Beatles,” he continued. “If you can’t do The Beatles, do [Bob] Dylan, or be 5th Dimension. Be anybody, but don’t try to be Fat Elvis! They got that on the Strip! They got a lot of it, right!? You’re never going to get people.”
“If somebody has followed Elvis since 1957, they’re not going to drive to Vegas in 1977 and say: Hey, I’m going to go see the Fat Elvis imitator,” the MSNBC host continued. “No! They’re going to see Elvis!”
“They’re going to get the sweaty, fat guy throwing his scarves into the crowd, and people think I’m joking. No! This is a perfect analogy!” Scarborough concluded. “Who in the h--- is going to go see a knock-off of Donald Trump in 2024?”
Meanwhile, Scarborough’s MSNBC colleague John Heilemann agreed with the Morning Joe host and echoed the idea that DeSantis was nothing more than a “knock-off” of Trump.
“Give them a fresh face,” Heilemann said. “Fat Elvis has cornered the market on Fat Elvis fans, and there is no point in trying to be a fake Fat Elvis.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Florida governor announced that he was suspending his 2024 campaign on Sunday.
DeSantis suspended his campaign just two days before the New Hampshire GOP primary. He announced his endorsement for former President Trump before throwing shade at GOP primary challenger Nikki Haley.
“I am today suspending my campaign,” DeSantis said in a video posted to X on Sunday afternoon.
“It’s clear a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” he continued. “While I’ve had disagreements with Donald Trump, Trump is superior to the current incumbent Joe Biden. That is clear.”
“I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge,” DeSantis said. “He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.”
With DeSantis out of the race, Trump’s only remaining GOP challenger is Haley. Trump and Haley are set to face off in New Hampshire on Tuesday when the state’s voters go to the primary polls.