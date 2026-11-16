Joe Rogan Dubs It a 'Sickness' That People Take Podcaster Opinions So Seriously: 'We're Not Press People'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 1:27 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan has called it a "sickness" that people take podcasters' opinions seriously, RadarOnline.com can report.
On an episode of the comedian's The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, the 59-year-old brought up presidential advisor David Sacks' idea that the White House open the press pool to podcasters.
Joe Rogan Says Podcasters 'Talk Sh-t'
The White House advisor made his suggestion on an episode of All-In.
He mentioned how the Trump administration lost support from several podcasters. Sacks said they should have had a seat at White House news conferences, so they could've questioned the press secretary.
Despite being a podcaster himself, Rogan shared he's vehemently against the idea.
"Hey, how about no? How about real journalists? How about not have us do that? Also, we're not going! We’re not going!" Rogan declared.
"We're not going to the fu-king press conferences, and sitting in the front row, and asking questions to Karoline Leavitt. We're not going to go to the press conferences. We're not press people! We talk sh-t, okay?"
The popular commentator added that it's a "sickness of society" that his and other podcasters' perspectives are viewed "so importantly that it’s so significant."
Joe Rogan Stood Behind Trump at White House for Executive Order
However, Rogan visited the White House and stood behind Trump as he signed Executive Order 14401. The order allows those who struggle with mental illness to utilize the Right to Try Act to test psychedelics.
"Psychedelic drugs, including ibogaine compounds, show potential in clinical studies to address serious mental illnesses for patients whose conditions persist after completing standard therapy," the order reads.
While Trump was preparing to sign the order, Rogan told reporters he sent Trump "that information," to which Trump responded by asking Rogan if he wanted FDA approval.
"Literally that quick," Rogan added.
Joe Rogan’s Political Interviews
This wasn't the podcaster's first meeting with Trump.
During the 2024 election campaign trail, he had both the now-president and JD Vance on his podcast. He said he also invited Kamala Harris.
Since then, the former Fear Factor host has interviewed politicians including James Talarico, Bernie Sanders, Pierre Poilievre, and Steve Hilton, among others.
Some studies have suggested podcasts swayed the outcome of the 2024 election, which has earned the term "the podcast election." That year, Trump was elected president for the second time
Joe Biden Says He's Mending His Relationship With Nancy Pelosi After Bitter Fallout Over His 2024 Election Exit: 'We Had Been Through Too Much Together'
Surveys Reveal How Podcasts Swayed 2024 Election
Voxtopica researchers ran a survey post-Election Day.
They reported that 54% of 18-to-34-year-olds who voted for Trump said podcasts influenced their ballot choice. Meanwhile, 43% of Kamala Harris voters reported the same. Additionally, 76% of respondents said they give "a great deal" of or "some" attention to politicians on podcasts.
A post-election survey by Navigator Research shows 21% of 2024 Trump voters used "podcasts alone" as their "main news source." 59% of "new" Trump voters reported "largely" getting news from "alternative news sources like social media and podcasts."
"Those who used podcasts as their main news source voted for Trump by a 16-point margin (56 percent Trump – 40 percent Harris)," the Navigator Research report reads.