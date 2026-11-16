The White House advisor made his suggestion on an episode of All-In.

He mentioned how the Trump administration lost support from several podcasters. Sacks said they should have had a seat at White House news conferences, so they could've questioned the press secretary.

Despite being a podcaster himself, Rogan shared he's vehemently against the idea.

"Hey, how about no? How about real journalists? How about not have us do that? Also, we're not going! We’re not going!" Rogan declared.

"We're not going to the fu-king press conferences, and sitting in the front row, and asking questions to Karoline Leavitt. We're not going to go to the press conferences. We're not press people! We talk sh-t, okay?"

The popular commentator added that it's a "sickness of society" that his and other podcasters' perspectives are viewed "so importantly that it’s so significant."