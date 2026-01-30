'F--k Off!': Joe Rogan Confesses He Refused to Pay $500 Entry Fee Required for Golden Globe Nomination

The award show was brought up while Rogan's guest, Bert Kreischer, shared why he felt podcasts have changed and become "corporate" before citing the nominees for the first podcasting award at the recent Golden Globes.

"Let me help with that," Rogan said before addressing speculation about why his podcast, which has more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube, was not nominated.

"So, here's the thing. Like a lot of people say, 'Why wasn't Joe Rogan nominated for the Golden Globes?' And like, 'Why did you know Amy Poehler went?' I didn't submit," he added.