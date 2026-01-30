Your tip
Celebrity > Joe Rogan

'F--k Off!': Joe Rogan Confesses He Refused to Pay $500 Entry Fee Required for Golden Globe Nomination

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE

Joe Rogan confessed he refused to pay the $500 fee for a Golden Globe nomination.

Jan. 30 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Joe Rogan has confessed to turning down a Golden Globe nomination for his podcast because he refused to pay the required $500 entry fee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian opened up about telling the award show to "f--- off" on Thursday's edition of his hit podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Joe Rogan Refuses to Pay $500 for Golden Globe Nomination

Source: POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE

Rogan's guest Bert Kresicher claimed podcasted have changed and become 'corporate.'

The award show was brought up while Rogan's guest, Bert Kreischer, shared why he felt podcasts have changed and become "corporate" before citing the nominees for the first podcasting award at the recent Golden Globes.

"Let me help with that," Rogan said before addressing speculation about why his podcast, which has more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube, was not nominated.

"So, here's the thing. Like a lot of people say, 'Why wasn't Joe Rogan nominated for the Golden Globes?' And like, 'Why did you know Amy Poehler went?' I didn't submit," he added.

Joe Rogan Explains Why He Turned Down Golden Globes Nomination

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE

Rogan said he 'doesn't care' because he 'already won' by having the 'number one (podcast) for six years.'

"So, they asked me to submit to be nominated for the Golden Globes, and you had to pay $500," the podcast host continued. "And the $500 is like for paperwork or whatever. I said, 'No.'"

Rogan further confessed he did not care about being a Golden Globe nominee because he's "already won" by having a top-rated podcast for more than half a decade.

"Like, I don't care. I already won. Like, you can't tell me I didn't win," Rogan added. "I've been number one for six years in a row."

Joe Rogan Mocks Backlash Over Amy Poehler's Golden Globe Win

Photo of Joe Rogan, Amy Poehler
Source: POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Rogan mocked the nature of award shows and fans being upset over Amy Poehler's win.

Rogan continued to rant about the frivolous nature of award shows and insisted he did not care about industry rankings, despite being "number one."

"All of a sudden, you're going to have a contest in front of all these people wearing tuxedos, and you're going to say, 'Now I'm not number one.' Like, f---off," he said. "You can't like I don't care that I'm number one, but I am in fact number one."

"So, if all of a sudden you have a contest to decide who's really number one amongst us. Like, that's amongst you. You're allowed to have your opinion. You like Amy Poehler better than me, that's great," the host added.

Photo of Amy Poehler
Source: MEGA

Poehler's 'Good Hang' took home the first-ever Golden Globe award for podcasting.

Kreischer got a kick out of how dismissive Rogan was about the nomination because of the thousands of outraged "ride or die" fans who felt the former Fear Factor host was robbed at the award show.

"It's so funny you just didn't submit," Kreischer told Rogan, who confirmed, "Yeah, they asked me to. ... I was one of like six candidates."

"They took the top people. They basically just took the top people of the charts, but which, you know, it's fine," Rogan added before his guest interrupted to note Poehler, whose Good Hang show took home the award, had a "pretty good" show.

Rogan then mocked complaints about Poehler winning after only podcasting for six months before noting "in that world that's what they do" because it draws the least amount of "criticism."

