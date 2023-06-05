Family Feud: Teresa Giudice's Ex-Husband Believes Estranged In-Laws Joe and Melissa Gorga Helped FBI in Fraud Case With Ex-Wife

Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Joe Giudice said it was no surprise that his ex-wife, Teresa, may be done trying to mend her family feud with Joe and Melissa Gorga, revealing he has reason to believe his in-laws helped the FBI in their fraud case.

The Bahamas resident said it would be hard to come back from all the explosive drama at this point, RadarOnline.com has learned, explaining that Teresa was hopeful their dynamic would one day improve.