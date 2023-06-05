Family Feud: Teresa Giudice's Ex-Husband Believes Estranged In-Laws Joe and Melissa Gorga Helped FBI in Fraud Case With Ex-Wife
Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Joe Giudice said it was no surprise that his ex-wife, Teresa, may be done trying to mend her family feud with Joe and Melissa Gorga, revealing he has reason to believe his in-laws helped the FBI in their fraud case.
The Bahamas resident said it would be hard to come back from all the explosive drama at this point, RadarOnline.com has learned, explaining that Teresa was hopeful their dynamic would one day improve.
"She should have saw the light a long time ago but, you know, listen, she's gotta see the light at one point," he told host David Yontef on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.
"It's terrible. I gotta be honest with you," Joe said about his former in-laws. "If I had a brother or sister that was acting that way towards me, I mean, I'd be pretty hurt. I mean, I know how it hurts her because it's her only brother, no matter how we act."
Joe speculated Teresa's brother and his wife, Melissa, had a role in their legal troubles years after they were found guilty of bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud in 2014.
Teresa was given a 15-month federal prison sentence while Joe was sentenced to 41 months and then deported to Italy because he was not a U.S. citizen, having since taken up residence in the Bahamas where their daughters come to visit him.
"When they came on the show, they were very good friends with my ex-partner's attorneys, which went to the Feds, which I think Melissa and Joe were involved," he alleged on the podcast. "Because I know for a fact, from an ex-FBI guy that told me that [they] was helping."
"So he told me, yes, he was behind the scenes with my ex-partner," Joe continued. "And they went to the Feds to feed them all this information."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Joe and Melissa Gorga for comment.
Joe confessed, "I might have, you know, did a couple of things, cheated on some things you know on my tax returns. Who didn't? You know what I mean?"
The former Bravolebrity said it was a worst-case scenario for him because he never obtained citizenship, which in turn, gave him a harsher sentence.
"The only thing that my accountant didn't do was file my personal tax returns. He filed my business tax returns. He didn't file my personal tax returns for whatever reason. And that was the reason why they got into it, started looking into everything," Joe said.
Joe also recalled a moment on the show that fueled his suspicions. "There is a scene where the one attorney is there and gets thrown out of the party. That's her," the former reality star said. "She was actually my ex-partner's attorney that were going to the Feds and working with my ex-partner.
"So, I mean, why would they have these people there? Why would they even be there?" he questioned. "You know what I mean? It doesn't make any sense."