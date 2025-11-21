Biden's 'Staged' Ploy: Sleepy Joe's Train Photo Leaves MAGA Fuming as Fox News Reporter Accused of 'Scripting’ Shot With Cancer-Stricken Ex Prez Aboard Train
Nov. 21 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
A sweet photo shared by a Fox News reporter smiling with former President Joe Biden while riding a train together is being torn to shreds as "staged," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fox News Digital political correspondent and reporter Brooke Singman shared a snapshot on X showing the cancer-stricken Commander-in-Chief, 83, smiling, appearing spry and healthy.
Riding the Train to D.C.?
"Took an early morning Amtrak and happened to be seated next to former President Biden… and on his birthday!" Singman crowed in the caption of the Thursday, November 20, post, while wishing him a "Happy Birthday" and noting the former prez's love of trains with the hashtag "Amtrak Joe."
Later that morning, Biden attended former Vice President Dick Cheney's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral, appearing "confused" and walking stiffly.
While Singman is a President Trump insider and is engaged to Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Guy Reschenthaler, several users thought it was nice to see her cross the aisle.
"I love this. Even though you are on Fox News. You went out of your way to say hi and Happy Birthday to him. Politics aside, and let’s just be normal people," one fan gushed, but the majority of the comments from MAGA supporters claimed the photo was "scripted."
'All A Staged Photo Op'
"You realize that this was all a staged photo op, right? No way he decided all on his own to just ride the train.... On his birthday. And people there to take pics and gush over it," a second person sneered.
"Totally not scripted at all. Because cancer patients in their 80s always ride the train," a third scoffed.
"And it's probably staged. Or Biden is lost and doesn't know where he is," a fourth person wrote, while a fifth joked, "That is a nurse checking for a pulse."
Train Lover
Biden is well-known for his love of train travel, commuting from Delaware to Washington, D.C. via Amtrak for the 36 years he spent as a U.S. Senator.
However, as President, Biden made the trip aboard Marine One when he went to and from his Delaware home and hadn't been seen on the train in years, making some people skeptical about why he would be on it on his birthday amid a major health crisis.
Biden revealed in May that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had already metastasized to his bones.
The condition sparked widespread conspiracies, since the former Commander-in-Chief would have had regular medical exams before leaving the White House in January that should have detected the disease well before it spread.
Some also thought Biden accidentally let it slip that he had cancer back in 2022 when he said, "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation." However, it was chalked up to one of his many verbal gaffes at the time.
Whatever You Say, Prez! Socialist Zohran Mamdani Painfully Fumbles Over His Words After Trump Allows Mayor-elect To Call Him a 'Fascist' During Live Press Conference
Downhill Slide
Biden riding the train without an apparent companion also set off alarm bells among some, as his cognitive decline was rapid and noticeable throughout his presidency.
His inability to coherently answer questions and frequent loss of train of thought during a June 2024 debate against then-Republican presidential candidate Trump led Biden to withdraw weeks later from a second-term bid. It came amid mounting pressure from powerful members of the Democratic Party, and he was replaced on the ticket by then-Vice President Kamala Harris.
CNN's Jake Tapper co-authored a book about Biden's cognitive decline titled Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.
In it, he claimed Biden was so mentally gone that he didn't recognize longtime supporter George Clooney at a May 2024 fundraiser, and that his aides kept the president squirreled away so the true nature of his decline wouldn't be as evident.