Biden's 'Staged' Ploy: Sleepy Joe's Train Photo Leaves MAGA Fuming as Fox News Reporter Accused of 'Scripting’ Shot With Cancer-Stricken Ex Prez Aboard Train

Biden is well-known for his love of train travel, commuting from Delaware to Washington, D.C. via Amtrak for the 36 years he spent as a U.S. Senator.

However, as President, Biden made the trip aboard Marine One when he went to and from his Delaware home and hadn't been seen on the train in years, making some people skeptical about why he would be on it on his birthday amid a major health crisis.

Biden revealed in May that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had already metastasized to his bones.

The condition sparked widespread conspiracies, since the former Commander-in-Chief would have had regular medical exams before leaving the White House in January that should have detected the disease well before it spread.

Some also thought Biden accidentally let it slip that he had cancer back in 2022 when he said, "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation." However, it was chalked up to one of his many verbal gaffes at the time.