Joe Biden Reveals AOC Urged Him to Stay in 2024 Presidential Race Amid Secret Democratic Plot to Oust Him and Block Kamala Harris From Nomination
Nov. 17 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Joe Biden is revealing the surprising Democratic allies who wanted him to stay in the 2024 presidential race, even as many of his party's top power players urged him to drop out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In his new presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, the 83-year-old reveals that New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among his defenders, urging him to stay in the White House race against Donald Trump even after his disastrous June debate performance sparked Democratic Party concerns.
Joe Biden Didn't Want to 'Limp' to Democratic Presidential Nomination
Biden explained his agonizing decision to announce on July 21, 2024, that he wouldn't seek a second term, three months ahead of the general election.
"Admittedly, I had not started the year thinking that I would be withdrawing my candidacy for president. I know I opened the door with my performance at the debate. I could have fought to the convention. Taken the fight to the floor. Forced a vote. And probably prevailed," the former president wrote.
"After all, I had over 3,900 delegates. At the time, I needed 1,976. But I didn’t want to be a battered and bruised nominee leading a divided party. I wanted a united party," he continued. "I didn’t want a nominee who limped to the nomination. I wanted a nominee who would leave the convention with the wind at their back."
Kamala Harris Was the 'Best Person to Be President If I Couldn't'
After announcing his exit from the race, Biden immediately endorsed his Vice President, Kamala Harris, as the perfect candidate to move to the top of the ticket.
"I picked Kamala Harris in 2020 because I believed she would be the best person to be president if I couldn’t do the job. I endorsed her quickly because there were strong voices in the party clamoring for a contested open primary," Biden penned.
"I didn’t think that was practical or wise," the 46th prez said. "It reflected a huge blind spot regarding the base of the party, and who was going to be in the hall as delegates in Chicago. Any contested open fight would have been seen as an attempt to block the first Black female vice president from the top of the ticket, and it would have split the party."
AOC Threw Her Support Behind Joe Biden
"A significant number of Democratic leaders did not want Kamala to be the nominee," Biden revealed before discussing how progressive "squad" member Ocasio-Cortez, 37, felt there were members of their party who wanted to oust both the president and Harris from running against Trump.
"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who had urged me to stay in the race, had already said publicly that the behind-the-scenes effort in the party wasn’t only to run me out of the race but to prevent Kamala from being the nominee," he shared.
Biden's Instincts Helped Avoid a 'Fight' at 2024 DNC Convention
Biden's instincts to push Harris as his successor proved correct, as he later learned that an open primary would have caused chaos at the 2024 DNC convention.
"After the election, the longtime Democratic strategist and party leader Donna Brazile and other prominent Black women in the party said as much when they stated that if there had been a fight at the convention and Kamala hadn’t been the nominee, they would have walked out," he wrote.
Biden added that two Democratic governors, who were reportedly angling for the nomination, got the message.
"Some prominent figures like Gretchen Whitmer and California Governor Gavin Newsom understood that," he explained. "That’s why they took their names out of the running preemptively."