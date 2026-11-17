Biden explained his agonizing decision to announce on July 21, 2024, that he wouldn't seek a second term, three months ahead of the general election.

"Admittedly, I had not started the year thinking that I would be withdrawing my candidacy for president. I know I opened the door with my performance at the debate. I could have fought to the convention. Taken the fight to the floor. Forced a vote. And probably prevailed," the former president wrote.

"After all, I had over 3,900 delegates. At the time, I needed 1,976. But I didn’t want to be a battered and bruised nominee leading a divided party. I wanted a united party," he continued. "I didn’t want a nominee who limped to the nomination. I wanted a nominee who would leave the convention with the wind at their back."