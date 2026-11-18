Joe Biden Leaks Donald Trump's Surprising White House Farewell Letter After Years of Bitter Feuding
Nov. 18 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
Joe Biden has finally revealed the contents of the surprisingly warm farewell letter Donald Trump left behind in the Oval Office when he departed the White House in January 2021, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 83-year-old former commander-in-chief shared the letter in full in his new presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, revealing how Trump seemingly put aside the bitterness of his election defeat to offer his successor surprisingly warm words of encouragement and wish him success in his new role.
Biden Received Trump's Letter Hours After He Was Sworn in As President
Biden returned to the White House for the first time following his swearing-in on January 20, 2021, where he was greeted by the staff who had served first families for years.
"I made my way to the Oval Office, which had already been redecorated to suit my tastes," Biden recalled of the lightning-fast makeover that takes place between the outgoing president's departure that morning and his successor's arrival just hours later.
"There was one element of the office I was somewhat surprised to find: a gracious note from my predecessor. In his trademark blocky script, in heavy Sharpie ink, he had addressed the envelope “TO ‘46.’” Biden described, as the letter continued in all capital letters.
'I Know You Will Be True to Yourself and the American People'
The letter began, "Dear Joe."
"Coming to work every day in the Oval Office is a blessing beyond imagination. History resounds from every wall, every statue, every beautiful painting, and every corner of this magical place. Each staircase, hallway, and door leads to yet another door and memory, another inflection point in the glorious story of America," Trump began.
"I hope you take a moment every single day to take stock of where you are and the people who came before you, the titans who shaped the course of human events. You now have the opportunity to choose your place in history, and I know you will be true to yourself and the American people," the tycoon shared in a surprisingly cordial tone.
Trump Told Biden He Had 'So Many Counting On Your Success'
Trump praised Biden's commitment to public service through his 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as Barack Obama's vice president.
"Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats. Largely, they did not change history; they were just swept along in its relentless tide. This will not happen to you, because I know how much you love the American people," he shared about his high hopes for Biden's success despite the men's vastly different political views.
"Not only are you joined by the past, but you carry the hopes and dreams of the entire nation on your shoulders. The gravity of the fact never leaves you; it is the anchor that grounds every decision that you make," Trump continued.
"Your strength, your deepest reservoir of energy, comes from the knowledge that millions upon millions of people are depending on you. Their ambitions and aspirations are the reason you are here, with so many counting on your success."
Trump signed off the personal letter, "May god bless you and Jill, and may god bless America."
'It Was Almost As If There Were Two Donald Trumps'
Biden revealed his total shock and surprise that Trump could be so supportive and gracious after their bitter battle for the White House, which saw the Republican repeatedly claim the election had been stolen from him and refuse to accept his defeat.
"It was almost as if there were two Donald Trumps. He had been attacking me for most of the previous two years, and done all he could to overturn my victory. In so doing, he had deeply destabilized our democracy," the former Delaware Senator wrote.
Biden noted that Trump "had not offered the traditional meeting between presidents, in which I might have expected to hear his parting thoughts about what threats to anticipate, and other pieces of advice between two leaders with a uniquely shared perspective. That never happened."
"But here he was, offering his best wishes in warm language that sounded like it was coming from an old friend," he noted about Trump's unexpectedly heartfelt letter.