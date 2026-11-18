Trump praised Biden's commitment to public service through his 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as Barack Obama's vice president.

"Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats. Largely, they did not change history; they were just swept along in its relentless tide. This will not happen to you, because I know how much you love the American people," he shared about his high hopes for Biden's success despite the men's vastly different political views.

"Not only are you joined by the past, but you carry the hopes and dreams of the entire nation on your shoulders. The gravity of the fact never leaves you; it is the anchor that grounds every decision that you make," Trump continued.

"Your strength, your deepest reservoir of energy, comes from the knowledge that millions upon millions of people are depending on you. Their ambitions and aspirations are the reason you are here, with so many counting on your success."

Trump signed off the personal letter, "May god bless you and Jill, and may god bless America."