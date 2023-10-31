REVEALED: Joe Biden's Pseudonyms Used on 82k Pages of Private Emails While Serving as VP
Hunter Biden's laptop contained a trove of private emails that his father, Joe, sent or received using fake names while serving as vice president, according to an explosive report.
National Archives indicated that Joe utilized at least three accounts with made-up monikers on exchanges regarding official and family business matters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Robinware456@gmail.com, JRBWare@gmail.com, and Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov were the emails revealed as part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit brought by the conservative nonprofit organization Southeastern Legal Foundation.
The extensiveness of their use, which allegedly spanned throughout his eight-year period as VP, made headlines on Tuesday.
"NARA has completed a search for potentially responsive documents and is currently processing those documents for the purpose of producing non-exempt portions of any responsive records on a monthly rolling basis," the filing stated. "NARA has identified approximately 82,000 pages of potentially responsive documents, and it is currently processing those documents and preparing any non-exempt responsive documents for production on a rolling basis."
Amid the revelation, Republicans have set their sights on getting more details surrounding an un-redacted document that indicates Joe took a call with the president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, back in May 2016.
That doc was sent to the Peters email with Hunter CC'd.
- 'Doesn't Look Good': Hunter Biden Accused Of Making $11 Million From Overseas Business Deals
- What Are They Hiding? National Archives Refuses to Release Emails Between Hunter Biden, Father's Staff
- Hunter Biden Claims He Spent 'Half His Salary' Paying Joe's Bills & Home Repairs While Dad Was Vice President In Leaked Emails
"Joe Biden has stated there was 'an absolute wall' between his family's foreign business schemes and his duties as Vice President, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family's influence peddling," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Daily Mail in a statement.
"We already have evidence of then-Vice President Biden speaking, dining, and having coffee with his son's foreign business associates. We also know that Hunter Biden and his associates were informed of then-Vice President Biden's official government duties in countries where they had a financial interest."
Comer spoke out after demanding the White House provide documentation "clarifying the nature" of a $200,000 payment sent from Joe's brother, James, and sister-in-law Sara Biden to him in 2018. The check was characterized as a "loan repayment."
"If Joe Biden did personally loan James Biden an amount that was later repaid by the $200,000 check, please provide the loan documents, including the loan payment, loan agreement, and any other supporting loan documentation," Comer wrote.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
It has since been reported that Hunter was billed more than $300 for mystery overseas calls made by his father just days before Joe received that $200k check.