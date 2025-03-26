Biden 'Perjured Himself'! Stunning 'Proof' Former Prez 'Sleepy Joe' Should Face Criminal Charges — After He Escaped Punishment Over Classified Documents
Stunning "proof" former president Joe Biden should face criminal charges has been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can report how even though he escaped punishment over the "classified documents" found in his home, details about him "lying" have now been revealed.
Even though Biden, 81, packed his bags and moved out of the White House before President Donald Trump moved in earlier this year - his "cognitive decline" is still being questioned.
According to Robert Hur, Biden had "wilfully retained and disclosed classified materials" after he was vice president and when he was a "private citizen," and his actions "present serious risks to national security."
However, after the investigation concluded, the prosecutor said he chose not to bring criminal charges against Biden because he "cooperated and would likely be difficult to convict."
In a report, he explained: "We have considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."
In the newly released and unredacted documents, Biden's written answers during the investigation to Hur have been revealed for the first time.
In April 2023, the former president's handling of classified documents at his home and sharing classified information with his ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, was addressed.
Not only did Biden lie about the classified materials, but his handling of the documents is a criminal offense.
In a recording from February 2017, Biden is heard informing his ghostwriter that he had “just found all the classified stuff downstairs.”
The former president also allegedly read “verbatim” from a few classified notebooks and told his ghostwriter once again some of the documents “may be classified.”
However, Biden then claimed he “did not know” had classified documents in his possession - but also deemed it appropriate because he thought they were his “property.”
He added: "I do not recall ever sharing any marked classified documents with Mr. Zwonitzer, and I never would have done so intentionally."
Biden then made a speech in early 2024 regarding the report and said: "The special counsel that acknowledged I cooperated completely, I did not throw up any roadblocks, I sought no delays.
"In fact, I was so determined to give the special counsel what he needed, I went forward with a five-hour in-person interview over two days on October the 8th and 9th of last year, even though Israel had just been attacked by Hamas on the 7th and I was very occupied.
"It was in the middle of handling an international crisis. I was especially pleased to see special counsel make clear the stark distinction and difference between this case and Mr. Trump's case."
During the same speech and amid the chatter regarding his "cognitive decline" – he confused the presidents of Mexico and Egypt when discussing aid to Gaza.
President Trump previously ripped the decision not to prosecute the former president – especially because he was accused of mishandling classified documents after his first presidency, to which he pleaded not guilty.