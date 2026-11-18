Joe Biden Reveals Mitt Romney Pulled Him Aside at White House to Give Him Tips on How to Look Less Old and Frail: 'Pump Your Arms'
Nov. 17 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Joe Biden received surprising advice from an unlikely political ally on how to look less old and frail as he geared up for another grueling White House campaign, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In his new presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, the 83-year-old claimed that then-Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney took him aside during a White House visit to offer valuable tips on improving his gait.
Joe Biden Addressed Concerns That He 'Lacked The Vigor to Run For Reelection'
In the book, Biden wrote, "I felt I had addressed concerns that I lacked the vigor to run for reelection" by two signature moments in early 2023.
The first was a powerful State of the Union address that then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed as "a great success," declaring that Biden "talked with vision, he talked with values, and he talked with vigor."
The second was a daring, top-secret trip to Kyiv just weeks before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as proof he still had the stamina to lead.
Still, there was no hiding the physical signs of aging as Biden, then 80 and already the oldest president in U.S. history, geared up for another exhausting campaign for the presidency.
'I Was Acutely Aware of the Concerns Around My Age'
"Still, I was acutely aware of the concerns around my age. I recognized that running for the nomination at the age of eighty would make me the oldest nominee ever – though just three and a half years older than Donald Trump," Biden wrote about the man he bested in 2020 to take the presidency from the GOP.
He confessed, "I believed the experience and the wisdom I had gained over fifty years in public life outweighed the obvious weaknesses of age – my thinner voice, my greater tendency to misstate places and names, my halting gait."
Mitt Romney Gave Joe Biden Advice on How to 'Look More Energetic and Confident'
"My gait, in particular, was the subject of one memorable conversation. In May 2022, I had invited Senator Romney and his family for a private tour of the White House," he wrote about the lawmaker, who unsuccessfully ran for president as the Republican nominee against Barack Obama in 2012.
"As we were walking, he pulled me aside and asked if he could offer some advice. 'Pump your arms,' he said. 'Excuse me?' I responded. 'You’re holding your hands stiffly by your side when you walk. Pump your arms, and you'll look more energetic and confident,'" Biden revealed about Romney's pointers about his physical appearance.
"It was good advice, and I tried to take it. More importantly, it was another example of the small acts of decency and kindness that we could stand to see a lot more of in our politics," the former Delaware senator recalled, appearing to lament how bitterly divided Republicans and Democrats have become and how such a simple gesture of goodwill between political rivals seems almost unthinkable just four years later.
'I Made a Thoughtful, Careful, Rigorous Judgment' to Run Again in 2024
Elsewhere in the chapter, Biden revealed that while there were younger up-and-comers in his party, he didn't think there was anyone else capable of taking on Trump, who at the time seemed nearly assured that he'd get the GOP nomination in 2024.
"I believed we had a strong bench of talented and ambitious people. But I did not believe anyone of them was a stronger candidate than I was, or had a better chance of winning in 2024. You can dismiss that assessment if you want. But I know the process I went through. I made a thoughtful, careful, rigorous judgment," he said about his decision to announce in April 2023 that he would seek a second term in the White House.