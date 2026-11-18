In the book, Biden wrote, "I felt I had addressed concerns that I lacked the vigor to run for reelection" by two signature moments in early 2023.

The first was a powerful State of the Union address that then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed as "a great success," declaring that Biden "talked with vision, he talked with values, and he talked with vigor."

The second was a daring, top-secret trip to Kyiv just weeks before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as proof he still had the stamina to lead.

Still, there was no hiding the physical signs of aging as Biden, then 80 and already the oldest president in U.S. history, geared up for another exhausting campaign for the presidency.