Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

REVEALED: President Joe Biden's Personal Debt Up to $850k, Zero Royalties From Failed Memoirs

joe biden jen psaki retract book claim check watch ceremony slain troops
Source: MEGA

The Biden's financial records were released on Wednesday, May 15.

By:

May 16 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Financial records revealed President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill are carrying a personal debt of up to $815k, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Records additionally showed the president saw no royalties from his two books — Promises to Keep and Promise Me, Dad — this year.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden staffer resigns continued support israel genocide gaza
Source: MEGA

The bulk of the Biden's personal debt stemmed from their Delaware home's mortgage.

The Bidens' financial records were disclosed on Wednesday, May 15, under the Ethics in Government Act, which requires yearly records to be made public to prevent conflicts of interest while in office. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff's records were also disclosed.

Records revealed the bulk of Joe and Jill's debt stems from the mortgage on their Delaware home, which carried a balance between $250k and $500k, as well as a 2022 home equity loan against the property. The Bidens additionally have a $15k term loan and a $50k loan against a mutual fund.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump beating joe biden battleground states election
Source: MEGA

Biden recorded no royalties this year from his two memoirs, 'Promises to Keep' and 'Promise Me, Dad.'

Article continues below advertisement

On an Office of Government Ethics form, the Bidens reported assets between one and $2.6 million, with liabilities ranging between $350k to $850k, according to the Daily Mail.

Details on the exact figures are unclear as the form lists range rather than precise numbers.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden scandal jill biden blind eye bullying harassment white house
Source: MEGA

The Bidens listed assets between one and $2.6 million.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Article continues below advertisement

An interesting detail on their forms was that neither recorded royalties for their books. The 81-year-old commander-in-chief reported no royalties on his two memoirs and Jill reported none on her book, Where the Light Enters.

Jill did, however, note that she received up to $1k in royalties from her two children's books, Don't Forget: God Bless Our Troops and JOEY: The Story of Joe Biden. The First Lady is expected to release a third children's book in July — Willow the White House Cat — which covers life at the White House from the famous feline's perspective.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden scandal jill biden blind eye bullying harassment white house
Source: MEGA

The first lady recorded $1,000 in royalties from her two children's books.

Article continues below advertisement

While Jill reported her income from teaching at Northern Virginia Community College, where she's taught since 2009, she did not disclose the exact salary amount. The president additionally reported having less cash in his bank account than the previous year.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Biden recorded $50k to $100k in one bank account on this year's form, a significant drop from last year's statement of $250k to $500k.

Another account showed between $50k to $10k on hand, another dip from the previous year's $100k0 to $250k in the bank.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.