Joe Biden Unleashes Scathing Attack on Donald Trump Over Jan. 6 Capitol Riot: 'It Should Follow Him to His Grave'
Nov. 18 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Joe Biden unloaded on former political rival Donald Trump over the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, claiming the shame of leading an "insurrection" should follow him to his "grave," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 83-year-old former commander-in-chief launched his scathing attack in his new presidential memoir, Promise Me America, released Tuesday, November 17.
'Donald Trump Led an Insurrection'
"We know the truth. Donald Trump led an insurrection. His goal was to remain in power after the American people had voted him out of office. That’s the truth. It was a violent assault," Biden fumed in the book about the Capitol riot.
"The rioters weren’t 'peaceful protesters.' They came armed to stop the official certification of a legitimate election. The criminals who attacked law enforcement officers that day didn’t deserve pardons. They deserved jail terms," he continued.
Biden noted, "What Donald Trump did on January 6, 2021, should never be forgotten. It should follow him to his grave."
What Happened During the January 6 Capitol Riot?
Trump, 80, infamously challenged the results of the November 2020 election that sent him packing from the White House and gave Biden the presidency.
He addressed thousands of supporters near the White House on January 6, 2021, at a "Save America" rally, telling them, "We fight like h---. And if you don't fight like h---, you're not going to have a country anymore."
Trump continued to whip the crowd into a frenzy, warning, "You'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."
However, Trump's defenders have pushed back on claims that he incited the violence, pointing to the fact that the then-president explicitly urged the crowd to "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," as they marched toward the Capitol.
Trump Pardoned J6 Protesers After Returning to White House in 2025
The violent January 6 riot left more than 140 police officers assaulted, with injuries ranging from concussions to broken ribs as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.
One rioter was shot dead by police, and a Capitol Police officer suffered two strokes and died the following day.
Nearly 1,600 people were arrested and charged in connection with the riot, with more than 1,270 convicted. However, Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations to those involved hours after returning to the White House in January 2025.
Joe Biden Claims Trump 'Turned a Blind Eye' to Capitol Police Officers
During his presidency, Biden would hold events every year on January 6 to remind Americans what happened at the Capitol that fateful day.
For the second anniversary of January 6, in 2023, he hosted a White House event "to honor the law enforcement officers beaten and brutalized that day."
Biden fumed in the book, "To this day, Donald Trump and his supporters continue to preen and posture like they’re supporters of law enforcement. Here’s my view: You don’t get to turn a blind eye to cops being punched, speared, sprayed, and brutalized and call yourself a friend of law enforcement."
"I can't stomach what happened to these brave Capitol Hill law enforcement officers. It sickens me. It did then. It still does. And frankly, it amazes me that more people in the country don’t seem to share my view," he added.