Trump, 80, infamously challenged the results of the November 2020 election that sent him packing from the White House and gave Biden the presidency.

He addressed thousands of supporters near the White House on January 6, 2021, at a "Save America" rally, telling them, "We fight like h---. And if you don't fight like h---, you're not going to have a country anymore."

Trump continued to whip the crowd into a frenzy, warning, "You'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."

However, Trump's defenders have pushed back on claims that he incited the violence, pointing to the fact that the then-president explicitly urged the crowd to "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," as they marched toward the Capitol.