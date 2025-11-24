Jodie Sweetin's Heartbreaking Battle: 'Full House' Star Admits Addiction Struggle Began at 14 After Having Her First Alcoholic Drink at Candace Cameron Bure's Wedding
Nov. 24 2025, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
Jodie Sweetin has confessed her battle with addiction began when she was just 14-years-old after having her first alcoholic drink at her Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure's wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sweetin, 43, revealed how she became a "blackout drinker" during a recent appearance on the Skinny Confidential podcast.
Sweetin Shares Her 'Ugly' First Experience Drinking
"Well, the first time I ever drank, I was like 14 … and it was at (co-star) Candace's (Cameron Bure) wedding, and I was just a blackout drinker," Sweetin said while noting it "was awful and it was ugly and it was embarrassing."
Sweetin added: "And my mother was horrified."
"I was at the table, and I was drinking, and, you know, it was like I was across the room from my mom," she continued as she explained the adults at the wedding did not immediately know she was drinking alcohol.
"So they would pour a glass of wine … and then they'd get around right then, they'd get around to pouring more, and I was like, 'I'll take a little more, please,'" Sweetin said.
The 43-year-old confessed even though she was "horrified the next day" and "felt awful," something "clicked" for her during the experience.
"I was like, 'Ooh, that was fun,'" Sweetin recalled thinking after the wedding that sparked her wild partying days.
Battle with Drugs and Alcohol
While reflecting on how she changed after having her first alcoholic drink at Cameron Bure's wedding, she admitted: "I'd say around 15, 16, I knew that I drank and partied in a way that my friends did not."
"And they were like, 'What, bro? Settle down.' I would be like, 'Okay, well, now I've got to go find somebody that I can do these drugs with,'" she added. "Or, you know, it was like finding different people that didn't make you feel so bad about what you were doing."
This isn't the first time Sweetin has been open about her battle with alcohol and drug addiction.
Back in 2016, the Dancing with The Stars alum notably confessed, "We all have our demons" while discussing how far she has come.
"When we finally learn to let them go, we get to live and be free," she told the outlet. "I look back at things that have happened in the past, and I look at where I'm now, and it’s crazy. If anything, my life is a lesson to never give up."
Sweetin struggled with alcohol abuse as well as substance abuse, including ecstasy, crystal meth and cocaine.
EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand's Pay Dispute Bombshell! Hollywood Icon Snubs 'Meet the Fockers' Return After Revealing She Was 'Underpaid'
While on the dancing competition show, Sweetin shared her addiction battle with her partner, Keo Motsepe.
She told Motsepe: "It was a huge shift in my life. Everything I had known from the time I was 5 years old suddenly ended and it was like saying goodbye to a family I had loved very, very much.
"At such a young age it really was a huge loss for me, I didn’t know how to grieve. Drugs and alcohol just sort of numbed everything."
Sweetin noted the "darkest moments" for her during that period happened when she was alone because she "hated the person" she had become.
"I was doing cocaine and ecstasy and alcohol and all of that," she explained. "The darkest moments for me weren't necessarily winding up in the hospital or anything like that. It was those quiet moments alone when I just hated the person I had become."
Sweetin previously recalled the moment she got sober in December 2008.
"I was flying to L.A. and I ended up taking a bunch of Nyquil and drinking a s---load," she said. "When I got home, I got a call that there was an emergency custody investigation because of my drinking. From that day forward, I threw myself into going to (Alcoholics Anonymous) and avoided people who do blow off their coffee tables. ... Life is good. I'm happier than I can remember."