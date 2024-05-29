Life Behind Bars: Jodi Arias' Work Programs Revealed as Convicted Killer Serves Sentence for Lover's Murder Nearly 16 Years Ago
Nine years have passed since convicted killer Jodi Arias was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2008 murder of her boyfriend, Travis Alexander, in a sordid case that gripped the nation.
RadarOnline.com can report that she has been assigned a number of work programs behind bars which "are developed and designed to encourage work ethic and to teach inmates to be responsible for personal obligations."
The Arizona Department of Corrections inmate was found guilty of killing her ex-boyfriend in 2013 by shooting him and then stabbing him nearly 30 times in his home just outside of Phoenix, but a mistrial was later declared after the jury could not agree on whether or not she should get the death penalty.
Prosecutors claimed she attacked Alexander in a jealous rage, while Arias' lawyers insisted that she acted in self-defense.
A second jury seated the following year faced the same dilemma and ended up deadlocked before Arias found out her fate.
"To this day I can't believe that I was capable of doing something that terrible," Arias said.
Arias is currently serving her time in Perryville state women's prison in Goodyear, Arizona, with her last movement being recorded in May 2020, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This outlet told you first in 2019 — Arias previously got a gig in prison as a library aide making $.40 an hour. She had been steadily working the job since July 2018.
Prior to that, she was in the "store warehouse" between 2017 and 2018 and did porter duties in 2016.
Records showed that Arias had five work assignments that she was given between April 2015 to Nov. 2015 teaching more lessons about Self Control, Responsible Thinking, Domestic Violence, and Social Values.
Work assignments she was given in 2016 helped inmates with Core Skills, Feelings, Socialization, and Substance Abuse.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Substance Abuse program, for one, typically requires credentialed staff, standardized and evidence based curriculum and high impact to participants that inmates are formally assigned to.
"Inmates are assigned to these programs by the prison unit's COIV or WIPP Officer based on objective factors such as risk to recidivate, need for program, eligibility for early release program," according to their website.
Per their description, inmate classification scores, their knowledge, skills, and abilities are considered when making job assignments. It was noted that refusing to work could impact his or her Earned Incentive Plan phase level thus affecting all of the inmate's privileges.
Arias' latest work assignment in Feb. 2024 was Creative Writing, which is considered a pro-social program. Their website explained that inmates typically volunteer for these programs which can be done during leisure time.