Trump Praises Alito's 'COURAGE and GUTS' for Refusing to Sit Out Jan 6 Cases After Upside-Down Flag Controversy

Donald Trump has praised Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for refusing to recuse himself from any cases involving the embattled former president, the 2020 election, and the January 6 Capitol riots, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alito rejected calls to sit out pending cases after it was reported that the judge flew an upside-down U.S. flag outside of his home in the wake of the January 6 insurrection. He claimed that his wife Martha-Ann Alito "was solely responsible for having flagpoles put up at our residence and our vacation home and has flown a wide variety of flags over the years."

"I had nothing whatsoever to do with the flying of that flag. I was not even aware of the upside-down flag until it was called to my attention. As soon as I saw it, I asked my wife to take it down, but for several days, she refused," the justice wrote in a three-page letter sent to the Senate on Wednesday. "My wife is fond of flying flags. I am not."