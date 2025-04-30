Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Joanna Gaines Playing Fixer Upper for Hoda Kotb, 60, After Ex-'Today' Show Anchor's Unlucky Manless Streak

Photo of Hoda Kotb and Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines steps in to help Hoda Kotb rebuild her life after the ex-'Today Show' anchor’s dry spell.

April 30 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Former Today show queen bee Hoda Kotb is teaming with Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines for her first project after splitting from NBC's morning program, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the senior-aged single is also hoping her new partner can fix her up with a boyfriend or two.

Sources said if anyone can break the lonely 60-year-old Kotb's unlucky manless streak, it's Gaines, 46, who has a long line of eligible bachelors on her contact list.

"Hoda is confident she can finally break her run of bad luck with guys now that she's got a more relaxing lifestyle and has time to devote to a lasting relationship," said an insider.

The mom of two left Today in January after 17 years as an anchor and moved to a new house in upstate New York, where she's been seen taking Haley Joy, 7, and Hope Catherine, 5, to school.

But she's also on a honey hunt and hopes that Gaines, who with hubby Chip starred on the home renovation show Fixer Upper from 2013 to 2018, can end the man drought.

"Asking Joanna to set her up is a lot, she knows, but she's sure Joanna can work her magic. She's so warm and friendly and knows a lot of people in real estate and construction, even publishing," said the source.

"Hoda's keen to meet someone with a 'normal' job outside the public eye, someone who won't be intimidated by her famous name.

"She just loves a man who can build things and fix stuff," the insider explained.

The former broadcaster has been single since ending her engagement to New York financier Joel Schiffman in January 2022 after eight years, including being engaged for two.

They continue to coparent their daughters and remain on friendly terms, but the insider said: "Her dream of reuniting with Joel isn't happening.

"She now accepts that, and so it's time to dip her toe in the water and look elsewhere."

That's where Gaines comes in. The mom of five is an author, interior decorator, and cofounder of the home and lifestyle company Magnolia with her hubby, and Kotb's new wellness project involves the former HGTV star.

"Hoda looks up to Joanna a lot and would give anything to have a soulmate like the one she has in Chip, minus the five kids, of course," said the insider.

"Joanna is flattered and would love nothing better than to help her friend find happiness. So, the process is underway, and Hoda is super excited to have her very own matchmaker."

