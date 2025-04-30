EXCLUSIVE: Joanna Gaines Playing Fixer Upper for Hoda Kotb, 60, After Ex-'Today' Show Anchor's Unlucky Manless Streak

Former Today show queen bee Hoda Kotb is teaming with Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines for her first project after splitting from NBC's morning program, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the senior-aged single is also hoping her new partner can fix her up with a boyfriend or two.

Sources said if anyone can break the lonely 60-year-old Kotb's unlucky manless streak, it's Gaines, 46, who has a long line of eligible bachelors on her contact list.