EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel 'Eyes Game Show Move After Late-Night Run'
Oct. 7 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel may move into game show hosting full-time when his talk show days come to an end – with some predicting the switch will spark an unprecedented bidding war for the Live! emcee among network bigshots, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
What's more, insiders suspect The Price Is Right's Drew Carey, Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings, Wheel of Fortune's Ryan Seacrest and Family Feud's Steve Harvey may feel threatened by the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host stomping on their established turf.
Kimmel Eyes Life Beyond Late-Night
"Jimmy is a smart guy who can see the writing on the wall for the entire late-night talk show genre," an insider explained. "He's been brilliant in using his work on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? to put him in front of primetime audiences and game show fans, and the Emmys he's won for that series have validated his approach."
The source pointed out that Kimmel is also "a dyed-in-the-wool game show fan himself" and his first breakthrough TV job was his well-liked hosting run in the '90s on Win Ben Stein's Money.
Kimmel Could Spark a Bidding War
"This stuff is in his blood, but that doesn't mean he wants to host Millionaire forever," the insider added. "He's certainly not married to the idea of being an ABC employee for the rest of his professional life.
"Once his late-night run eventually winds down, he'll be available to the highest bidder, and [ABC's owners at] Disney will have some real competition for his services. Sony and CBS both have multiple game show franchises, and Jimmy has proven he can carry a daily series."
Kimmel Dreams of His Own Franchise
Yet, the source maintained the real prize for the funnyman would be to invent his own game show that he can initially host and produce – a franchise that has a shot to thrive for generations and succeed well past his retirement – much like his late idol Merv Griffin, who created Wheel of Fortune in the '70s.
The insider added: "It's a lofty goal, but Jimmy is a self-made man who has beaten the odds before, and he's totally confident he can do it again."