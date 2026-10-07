EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel 'Eyes Game Show Move After Late-Night Run'

Jimmy Kimmel may move into game show hosting full-time when his talk show days come to an end – with some predicting the switch will spark an unprecedented bidding war for the Live! emcee among network bigshots, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

What's more, insiders suspect The Price Is Right's Drew Carey, Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings, Wheel of Fortune's Ryan Seacrest and Family Feud's Steve Harvey may feel threatened by the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host stomping on their established turf.