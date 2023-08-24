'Emotional Distress:' Country Star Jimmie Allen's Sex Abuse Accuser Demands Judge Tosses Singer's Counterclaim
The ex-business manager who accused country singer Jimmie Allen of sexual abuse has asked a federal judge to toss out his counterclaim, charging it’s just another form of harassment and intimidation, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The unidentified woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe sued Allen, claiming the Best Shot singer allegedly raped her in March 2021 after consuming a couple of drinks with him and waking up naked in a hotel room bleeding from her vagina since she was a virgin.
Saying his reputation had been damaged, Allen responded in May with a counterclaim asking a Tennessee federal judge to dismiss Doe’s lawsuit because the relationship was consensual until he ended things to work on his tattered marriage.
The 38-year-old American Idol contestant-turned-superstar also charged his ex-employee defamed him in a Variety article detailing the alleged abuse.
But in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the woman charges she is protected under the Tennessee Public Participation Act – the state’s anti-SLAPP law – which allows her to speak out against a public figure she believes is an alleged threat without the fear of counterclaims.
“In addition to being a victim of sexual abuse, Jane Doe is faced with Defendant Allen’s attempt to harass and intimidate her through counterclaims for defamation, false light invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and tortious interference with business relations,” the victim’s lawyer powerhouse Chicago lawyer Elizabeth A. Fegan stated in court documents filed on August 18.
“However, Jane Doe is simply seeking justice and fighting to regain her autonomy, without actual malice, outrageous conduct, and improper intent or motive.”
“The TPPA provides that Jane Doe engaged in protected activity when she made statements concerning health and safety (sexual assault and abuse), a public figure (country music artist), and/or matters which courts deem to be of public concern (sexual abuse),” the court documents stated.
“Accordingly, Defendant Allen’s counterclaims should be dismissed with prejudice.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Doe’s lawsuit claims Allen sexually assaulted her multiple times during her 18-month employment that began in 2020. The Good Times Roll singer claims the consensual relationship began in May 2021.
“Throughout the relationship, sexual encounters were initiated by both Allen and Doe,” the suit stated. “The relationship continued until the fall of 2022 when Allen ended the relationship to focus on repairing his relationship with his wife.”
In his counterclaim, Allen charged Doe did not suffer any medical or psychological damages and she quit her job after he dumped her.
Allen charged the magazine article and the subsequent lawsuit up-ended his life. He was dumped by his label, agent, and publicist, removed from the main stage lineup for the CMA Fest, and lost lucrative endorsement deals.