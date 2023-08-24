'Emotional Distress:' Country Star Jimmie Allen's Sex Abuse Accuser Demands Judge Tosses Singer's Counterclaim

The ex-business manager who accused country singer Jimmie Allen of sexual abuse has asked a federal judge to toss out his counterclaim, charging it’s just another form of harassment and intimidation, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The unidentified woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe sued Allen, claiming the Best Shot singer allegedly raped her in March 2021 after consuming a couple of drinks with him and waking up naked in a hotel room bleeding from her vagina since she was a virgin.

Saying his reputation had been damaged, Allen responded in May with a counterclaim asking a Tennessee federal judge to dismiss Doe’s lawsuit because the relationship was consensual until he ended things to work on his tattered marriage.