Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > divorce
Exclusive

County Star Jimmie Allen ‘Desperate’ to Win Back Wife Alexis as He Fights Sexual Assault Accusations

jimmie allen wife win back
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 10 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Country star Jimmie Allen has been devising a plan to win back his estranged wife Alexis Gale — after countersuing two of his sexual assault accusers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, Allen has told friends he’s trying to work things out with his wife, who filed for divorce in April and is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Article continues below advertisement
jimmie allen wife win back
Source: MEGA

Earlier this month, the 38-year-old Best Shot singer filed two countersuits against his accusers — one being his former manager, who claimed Allen repeatedly assaulted her and threatened her job to keep her silent, and the other claimed Allen lured her into unwanted unprotected sex and videotaped the encounter without her consent!

Allen claimed to have had a consensual relationship with the ex-manager — who only hired a lawyer after he broke things off with her.

Article continues below advertisement
jimmie allen wife win back
Source: MEGA

Allen and Gale split around the same time the lawsuits were filed in court. Following the bombshell accusations, the singer was dropped by his record label and his career has suffered immensely.

In court documents, Allen claimed the allegations, “caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business.”

MORE ON:
divorce
Article continues below advertisement

And although the singer admitted to having sex with the women, whose names are being concealed by the courts, Allen said wants his wife back.

“Jimmie’s countersuits are a long shot and going after his accusers isn’t going to win him any points in the court of public opinion,” said a source. “Alexis wants to find common ground where they can still co-parent their children — but as far as taking him back, that’s a pipe dream.”

jimmie allen wife win back
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

jimmie allen wife win back
Source: MEGA

“By not settling with these women and throwing counterpunches, Jimmie’s only making things worse,” the insider added.

As we previously reported. A source said, “Jimmie denies he has done anything criminal and insists any intimacy was consensual, but the weight of these charges is sinking in. Between his divorce and these civil suits, he fears the millions he’s made are going to fly out the window and he will be left penniless!”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.