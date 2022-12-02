Jim Bob Duggar Sheds 35 Pounds In 40 Days, Sparks Concern With Dramatic Weight Loss After Son Josh's Incarceration
Reality star Jim Bob Duggar dropped 35 pounds in less than 40 days, he revealed in a new blog post, leading fans to speak out about his drastic weight loss.
RadarOnline.com has learned the family patriarch debuted a slimmer figure in a new photo he shared on November 22, just before celebrating Thanksgiving this year.
Jim Bob could be seen showcasing his progress after doing a "bone broth fast" which wife Michelle Duggar later joined him on.
"They both look very unhealthy," one social media user wrote. "Losing more than 1-2 lbs. a week is unhealthy, especially if you were just a little overweight," a second added.
The former 19 Kids and Counting star detailed his fitness journey in the blog post, telling his followers he tipped the scales at 232 pounds after his family arrived home from the annual Alert Academy Family Camp in Big Sandy, Texas, in mid-October.
Mentioning how he's always been skinny in his younger years, Jim Bob said he noticed a shift as he got older. "I had gone through seasons of trying to lose weight, but my schedule was busy and it was hard to be consistent. Food was comforting, especially if I was in the middle of a stressful situation," the ex-TLC personality shared.
The Duggar family weathered the stress of their eldest son Josh's trial last year, which resulted in a guilty verdict and the father of seven being sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in May 2022 for possession of child pornography.
Amid the scandal, TLC announced they would not be producing additional seasons of the family's reality show Counting On.
Since then, Jim Bob and Michelle have turned to each other for support as they worked toward a goal together.
"After we got back from Family Camp, I mentioned to my wife Michelle that I felt I should probably fast from food for a few days. I had a few challenges, outside of the numbers on the scale, that I was working through," his post read, noting she suggested beef bone broth due to its collagen and 36g of protein.
"We have both lost about a pound a day. By day 35, I had lost 35 pounds," he shared, revealing his plan was to make it to 40 days. "I have felt great, and went from 232 lbs. to 197 lbs.," the Arkansas resident continued.
Jim Bob clarified, "I have no medical training, am not a doctor, and I am not giving medical advice. This is simply my own personal story of how I have lost weight."