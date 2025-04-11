Your tip
Rocker Shooting Shocker: Police Say Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner's Wife Fired Gun At Officers Sparking Shootout Before Arrest

Split photo of Scott Shriner, Jillian Shriner
Source: MEGA;@jillianlauren/instagram

Cops claim Jillian Shriner fired her handgun at cops during the standoff earlier this week.

Profile Image

April 11 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Los Angeles police alleged the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner fired at officers before she was struck by a bullet and arrested on attempted murder charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Author Jillian Shriner sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound as LAPD were searching for a hit-and-run suspect near her home on Tuesday, April 8.

jillianlaureninstagram
Source: @jillianlauren/instagram

Jillian was shot by officers during a manhunt for three hit-and-run suspects.

While police searched the Eagle Rock residential area – where one of the three suspects was reportedly seen running to the back of a home – Jillian was said to have come out of her home with a firearm.

After she allegedly refused to drop the weapon, officers shot at Jillian, striking her in the shoulder. Cops say she went back into her home and later emerged with the family's female babysitter.

Both women were taken into custody, and Jillian was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

jillianlauren
Source: @jillianlauren/instagram

Cops said Jillian fired her weapon at officers, who returned fire.

Jillian was charged with attempted murder and later released after posting $1million bond.

While detectives initially said it was unclear whether or not Jillian fired her weapon at officers before she was shot, LAPD sources have since claimed there's evidence suggesting Jillian discharged the firearm at police, including video footage and shell casings found at the scene.

LAPD said: "Our investigation revealed evidence such as a shell casing and video footage showing she repeatedly ignored police commands to disarm and that she fired her weapon at LAPD officers."

jillian lauren instagram
Source: @jillianlauren/instagram

Jillian was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police additionally said a 9mm handgun was found at Jillian's residence.

No officers or any additional individuals were injured in the shooting between Jillian and the LAPD.

Officers also determined Jillian was not involved in the hit-and-run. She claimed she was brandishing the firearm out of fear of the suspects in her residential area.

One of the male suspects was later detained by California Highway Patrol, while the two remaining suspects have not been caught.

scott shriner
Source: MEGA

Jillian's husband Scott shrugged off the incident and appeared to be more focused on playing at Coachella.

The shooting remains under investigation. Jillian is due to appear in court on April 30.

Following the incident, Jillian's husband, who is scheduled to perform at Coachella music festival this weekend, gave an update on her condition.

Scott told the New York Post: "She's alright, thank you for asking. See you at Coachella!"

In addition to being married to the Weezer band member, Jillian is the author of several books, including the true crime nonfiction Behold the Monster: Confronting America's Most Prolific Serial Killer, which is based off her conversations with Samuel Little.

She has also authored the memoirs Some Girls: My Life in a Harem and Everything You Ever Wanted.

