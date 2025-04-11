Rocker Shooting Shocker: Police Say Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner's Wife Fired Gun At Officers Sparking Shootout Before Arrest

Author Jillian Shriner sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound as LAPD were searching for a hit-and-run suspect near her home on Tuesday, April 8.

Los Angeles police alleged the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner fired at officers before she was struck by a bullet and arrested on attempted murder charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jillian was shot by officers during a manhunt for three hit-and-run suspects.

While police searched the Eagle Rock residential area – where one of the three suspects was reportedly seen running to the back of a home – Jillian was said to have come out of her home with a firearm.

After she allegedly refused to drop the weapon, officers shot at Jillian, striking her in the shoulder. Cops say she went back into her home and later emerged with the family's female babysitter.

Both women were taken into custody, and Jillian was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.