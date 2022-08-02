Jill Zarin Rejected Again By Bravo, Left Out Of 'RHONY: Legacy'

"Jill reminded Bravo that she found Bethenny Frankel and thinks she can do it again. She has put together a list of ladies, including herself, to pitch to Bravo," a well-placed insider said.

Unfortunately for Zarin, Bravo is looking for a group of all-new ladies for RHONY. She will never hold an apple on the franchise ever again, even on the upcoming spin-off — despite the network bringing her back for Ultimate Girl's Trip: Ex-Wives Club.