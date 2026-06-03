EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Reopens Old Wounds as She Brands Obama's 2008 Prez Bid as Extravagant — As Ex-First Lady Hints Joe Didn't Have Those Types of Funds

Jill Biden is revisiting one of the most difficult periods of her husband's political career, revealing she witnessed firsthand the overwhelming enthusiasm surrounding Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign while Joe Biden's own White House hopes were fading, RadarOnline.com can reveal. In her new memoir, View From the East Wing, the former First Lady reflected on the bruising Democratic primary battle and described the moment she realized the political momentum was shifting decisively toward Obama.

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Jill Biden Shocked By Barack Obama's Campaign Operation

Source: MEGA 'Obama buses stretched out as far as the eye could see,' Jill Biden recalled in her memoir.

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Looking back on Joe's second presidential bid, Jill recalled attending a campaign event in Iowa and being struck by the sheer size and energy of Obama's operation. According to the memoir, she watched as "Obama buses stretched out as far as the eye could see," bringing supporters from across the state. Standing among the crowd, Jill said she observed an Obama campaign staffer orchestrating chants through a headset while supporters waved signs and wore matching "I'm Fired Up" T-shirts.

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Joe Biden's Lack of Cash

Source: MEGA As soon as Obama finished his speech, the arena shook with coordinated shouts of ‘Fired up!’ Jill Biden said.

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"As soon as Barack finished his speech, the arena shook with coordinated shouts of ‘Fired up!’ and ‘Ready to go!" she writes. "The enthusiasm was palpable." While Jill stopped short of discussing exact dollar figures, her account suggested Obama was operating with a level of political firepower Joe often lacked. The former First Lady repeatedly wrote about fundraising concerns and campaign struggles elsewhere in the memoir, making her description of Obama's massive operation all the more striking. The experience left a lasting impression on the future First Lady.

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Source: MEGA The setback was hardly the first disappointment she chronicled in the memoir.

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"I couldn't help but think back on those crowds when Joe was running for president again in 2019," she explains in the book, comparing Obama's movement to the challenges her husband would continue to face in later campaigns. Jill acknowledged Joe's 2008 bid ultimately struggled to gain traction in a crowded Democratic field. After placing fifth in the Iowa caucuses, he suspended his campaign and returned to the Senate. The setback was hardly the first disappointment she chronicled in the memoir. Radar previously reported on another bombshell revelation from the memoir, in which Jill recounted the terrifying moment Joe was given last rites after suffering a life-threatening brain aneurysm.

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'I Yelled at the Priest'

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Source: MEGA Obama's endorsement of Joe Biden marked a dramatic full-circle moment coming more than a decade after she first witnessed the political force of his campaign