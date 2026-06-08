EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Reveals How Michelle Obama Came Out Swinging for Her After Use of 'Dr.' Title Sparked Outrage

The article, published shortly before Joe Biden entered the White House, mocked Jill’s use of "Dr." and suggested she drop the honorific from her public identity.

"It felt strange to be attacked for using an honorific that I'd earned," Jill recalled.

The criticism struck a nerve with the longtime educator, who spent years pursuing advanced degrees while balancing work, motherhood and public life.

Jill explained she earned her doctorate from the University of Delaware at age 55 after more than a decade of study while teaching full-time and raising her family.

Rather than staying silent, several prominent figures rushed to her defense – including Michelle Obama.