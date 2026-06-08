Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Michelle Obama
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Reveals How Michelle Obama Came Out Swinging for Her After Use of 'Dr.' Title Sparked Outrage

Michelle Obama and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama publicly came to Jill Biden’s defense after the then-first lady faced criticism for using the title “Dr.” .

June 8 2026, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Michelle Obama publicly came to Jill Biden's defense after the then-first lady faced criticism for using the title "Dr." — a controversy that Jill now admits left her stunned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to Jill's new memoir, View From the East Wing, she was buoyed by support from Michelle after a Wall Street Journal opinion piece questioned whether she should continue using the title she earned through years of higher education.

Article continues below advertisement

Criticism Struck A Nerve

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

'It felt strange to be attacked for using an honorific that I’d earned,' Jill recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

The article, published shortly before Joe Biden entered the White House, mocked Jill’s use of "Dr." and suggested she drop the honorific from her public identity.

"It felt strange to be attacked for using an honorific that I'd earned," Jill recalled.

The criticism struck a nerve with the longtime educator, who spent years pursuing advanced degrees while balancing work, motherhood and public life.

Jill explained she earned her doctorate from the University of Delaware at age 55 after more than a decade of study while teaching full-time and raising her family.

Rather than staying silent, several prominent figures rushed to her defense – including Michelle Obama.

Article continues below advertisement

Former First Lady Publicly Backed Jill During the Controversy

Michelle Obama and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama and Bernice King both voiced support online, with King writing that her father, Martin Luther King Jr., also held a non-medical doctorate.

Article continues below advertisement

Jill revealed the former first lady publicly backed her during the controversy, joining civil rights leader Bernice King in pushing back against the criticism.

According to the memoir, his work greatly benefited humanity.

The support appeared to resonate deeply with Jill as she reflected on the backlash.

The controversy unfolded as Jill was preparing to make history as the first wife of a sitting president to continue working a paid job outside the White House while her husband served as president.

Article continues below advertisement

Jill's Team Questioned Her

Jill Biden and Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden recalled aides repeatedly asking whether she planned to keep her classroom position and even questioning whether she should continue drawing a salary.

Article continues below advertisement

In another revealing passage, Jill recounted how even members of her own communications team questioned whether she should continue teaching English at Northern Virginia Community College after Joe's inauguration.

She recalled aides repeatedly asking whether she planned to keep her classroom position and even questioning whether she should continue drawing a salary while serving as first lady.

Jill refused to budge.

"Teaching was non-negotiable for me," she wrote, explaining that maintaining her career was tied to her long-held belief that women should have financial independence and meaningful work outside their relationships.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Karen Read

EXCLUSIVE: Karen Read Accused of Orchestrating 'Multi-Year Conspiracy' Against Key Witnesses in Explosive New Court Filing

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Fresh Shame as She's Blamed for 'Transforming Jeffrey Epstein Into Warped Jekyll-and-Hyde Monster'

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Stood Beside Her

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

With Michelle Obama publicly standing beside her, Jill made clear she wasn’t facing the controversy alone.

The former first lady also revealed that her determination stemmed partly from lessons learned during her first marriage, which ended when she was in her twenties and left her facing financial uncertainty.

"I swore that I would never be in that vulnerable position again," Jill wrote.

Ultimately, she kept her teaching position throughout the Biden administration, later becoming known for balancing classroom duties with official White House responsibilities.

Looking back, Jill said the experience reinforced her belief that education, career achievement and independence should never be diminished regardless of whether the criticism comes from political opponents or public commentators.

And with Michelle Obama publicly standing beside her, Jill made clear she wasn’t facing the controversy alone.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.