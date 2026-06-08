EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Reveals How Michelle Obama Came Out Swinging for Her After Use of 'Dr.' Title Sparked Outrage
June 8 2026, Published 6:52 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama publicly came to Jill Biden's defense after the then-first lady faced criticism for using the title "Dr." — a controversy that Jill now admits left her stunned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Jill's new memoir, View From the East Wing, she was buoyed by support from Michelle after a Wall Street Journal opinion piece questioned whether she should continue using the title she earned through years of higher education.
Criticism Struck A Nerve
The article, published shortly before Joe Biden entered the White House, mocked Jill’s use of "Dr." and suggested she drop the honorific from her public identity.
"It felt strange to be attacked for using an honorific that I'd earned," Jill recalled.
The criticism struck a nerve with the longtime educator, who spent years pursuing advanced degrees while balancing work, motherhood and public life.
Jill explained she earned her doctorate from the University of Delaware at age 55 after more than a decade of study while teaching full-time and raising her family.
Rather than staying silent, several prominent figures rushed to her defense – including Michelle Obama.
Former First Lady Publicly Backed Jill During the Controversy
Jill revealed the former first lady publicly backed her during the controversy, joining civil rights leader Bernice King in pushing back against the criticism.
According to the memoir, his work greatly benefited humanity.
The support appeared to resonate deeply with Jill as she reflected on the backlash.
The controversy unfolded as Jill was preparing to make history as the first wife of a sitting president to continue working a paid job outside the White House while her husband served as president.
Jill's Team Questioned Her
In another revealing passage, Jill recounted how even members of her own communications team questioned whether she should continue teaching English at Northern Virginia Community College after Joe's inauguration.
She recalled aides repeatedly asking whether she planned to keep her classroom position and even questioning whether she should continue drawing a salary while serving as first lady.
Jill refused to budge.
"Teaching was non-negotiable for me," she wrote, explaining that maintaining her career was tied to her long-held belief that women should have financial independence and meaningful work outside their relationships.
Michelle Obama Stood Beside Her
The former first lady also revealed that her determination stemmed partly from lessons learned during her first marriage, which ended when she was in her twenties and left her facing financial uncertainty.
"I swore that I would never be in that vulnerable position again," Jill wrote.
Ultimately, she kept her teaching position throughout the Biden administration, later becoming known for balancing classroom duties with official White House responsibilities.
Looking back, Jill said the experience reinforced her belief that education, career achievement and independence should never be diminished regardless of whether the criticism comes from political opponents or public commentators.
And with Michelle Obama publicly standing beside her, Jill made clear she wasn’t facing the controversy alone.