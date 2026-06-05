'I Was Heartbroken': Jill Biden Fiercely Defends 'Walking Out' of The Room During Kamala Harris' Phone Call as Ex-Veep Demanded Joe's Endorsement

Jill got a little testy when journalist Paola Ramos shared her thoughts on the compelling passage in the memoir.

"I'm reading the book, and particularly in those moments when we talk about the transition, the president dropping out and then endorsing her, and correct me if I'm wrong. The words start to feel tense when you talk about her, and a little bit more loaded," Ramos observed.

She asked Jill about whether she questioned Harris' "loyalty" to Joe, "because there's this one moment in the book that I think a lot of people are talking about, when you describe that when President Biden was talking about stepping down and endorsing her, you walk out. You walk out of the room because she wanted an immediate endorsement, and you storm out."

A fiery Jill shot back, "I didn't say storm," but did admit she walked out on Harris' pointed call because the moment was too "emotional."