Judge Dismisses Jhené Aiko's Restraining Order Plea Over Alleged Stalker After Singer Blows Off Hearing
Jhené Aiko did not appear for a court hearing on her request for a permanent restraining order against an alleged stalker despite claiming she feared for her life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Aiko did not appear for the hearing that was scheduled for Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The judge noted no parties appeared. As a result, he discharged her request for a restraining order and closed the case.
The decision to blow off the matter comes after Aiko’s petition said the singer and her family were scared of what the man might do.
As we previously reported, last month Aiko filed [real name: Jhene Chilombo] for a temporary restraining order against a 29-year-old man named Ian Craig Lees.
Aiko pleaded for a court order instructing Lees to stay 100 yards away from her, her 14-year-old daughter Namiko, newborn son Noah, and her boyfriend Big Sean [real name Sean Michael Anderson].
The singer labeled Lees a “stalker” whom she did not have any personal connection with.
The petition read, “The clients are fearing for their lives, the suspect has come to concerts, events, and their personal home trying to make contact with them which led to a physical altercation with residential security and the suspect eventually breaching the security post.”
“He was eventually caught on the client’s property after breaching the physical home,” Aiko’s filing read.
Lees was charged with 1 count of stocking and 1 count of burglary, per the filing.
According to jail records, Lees was arrested on August 18 and has yet to be released. His bond was set at $150k.
The court recently set a mental competency hearing for September 2024.
In her restraining order petition, Aiko included screenshots of posts Lees made online.
In one post, he called her a “cold a—b----.” Another featured a photo of Aiko captioned, “Ungrateful C----. Ignorant force of Evil” He added, “You privileged talentless ugly rotten w----- sl---. All the worst characteristics of life or a relationship and of me are from this snake.”
The judge denied Aiko’s request for a temporary restraining order. The hearing this week was to determine whether she would be granted a permanent order against Lees.