Jhene Aiko’s Former Tour Manager Slams Singer With Shocking $70k Lawsuit

Jhene Aiko’s former tour manager is suing the alternative R&B singer-songwriter for allegedly not paying him back nearly $70,000 of costs he incurred while on the road, according to court documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

In the March 1 complaint, Joshua Williams said Aiko, whose real names is Jhene Chilombo, breached their contract when she failed to pay him back the money he had paid out-of-pocket. Williams said he paid with his personal credit cards and cash and only agreed to do so because he was told he would be reimbursed either from tour proceeds, or by Aiko herself.

“Plaintiff has repeatedly demanded payment from Defendants and Defendants have refused to pay,” Williams said in the affidavit.

Williams said Aiko and her company hired him in October, and he also served as the tour manager for the singer’s performance on the Seth Meyer Show in November. Williams is asking for the $69,826.23 he claimed he is owed with 10 percent interest, attorney’s fees and other legal costs.

