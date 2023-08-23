‘Fearing for Their Lives': Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Shut Down in Plea for Protection From Alleged Stalker Who Fought Their Security Guard

Jhené Aiko was shut down in court after pleading for a restraining order against a man who was arrested for breaking into the home she shares with her boyfriend Big Sean and their newborn, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, Jhene Aiko filed [real name: Jhene Chilombo] for a temporary restraining order against a 29-year-old man named Ian Craig Lees.