EXCLUSIVE: JFK Jr Cocaine Shocker — How Political Heir's Wife Carolyn's Powder Habit Killed Camelot Couple
April 6 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
The ugly truth about the tragic deaths of political heir John F. Kennedy Jr. and glamorous wife Carolyn Bessette isn't shown in the hit FX series Love Story – but a world exclusive RadarOnline.com investigation has discovered insiders believe the couple's fatal 1999 plane crash was triggered by the beautiful blonde's nasty drug habit.
Hopeless romantics may be swooning over the glossy TV dramatization of the It Couple's relationship – starring Paul Anthony Kelly as the only son of slain President John F. Kennedy and wife Jackie, and Sarah Pidgeon as the willowy fashion publicist.
Deadly Crash Hid Dark Secrets
But sources said the reality of the doomed pair's demise was more heartbreaking than anyone knew – and RadarOnline.com has the inside scoop.
JFK Jr., 38, Besette, 33, and her sister Lauren Bessette, 34, all perished when the single-engine Piper Saratoga plane the scion was piloting plunged into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha's Vineyard, Mass., on July 16, 1999 – less than three years after the lovebirds' fairy-tale wedding.
Officially, the National Transportation Safety Board determined that pilot error likely led to the crash, specifying "Kennedy's failure to maintain control of the airplane during a descent over water at night, which was a result of spatial disorientation."
But in a disturbing twist, sources told RadarOnline.com that the trio's flight to a Kennedy cousin's wedding in Hyannis Port was significantly delayed, so drug-craving Carolyn – a heavy user of cocaine and the powerful party drug Ecstasy – could hunt down a dealer in Manhattan.
Drug-Fueled Delay Sparked Fatal Mistakes
"She did coke and Ecstasy," confided a friend of Carolyn, explaining that they hung out together in the '90s as part of a tight-knit circle of party-hearty hotties.
However, Carolyn's lollygagging on that fateful evening meant John – an inexperienced pilot – was forced to make the 125-mile trip from New Jersey to Massachusetts at night under hazy conditions and depend on instrument flying, a skill he was still attempting to master.
What's more, sources spill that John was so furious over his "cokehead" wife's lateness that he hurriedly took off just eight minutes after her airport arrival – and rushed through vital safety checks.
Pedicure Delay Hid Drug Desperation
In the explosive book The Kennedy Curse: Why Tragedy Has Haunted America's First Family for 150 Years, Edward Klein writes that Carolyn's lateness in arriving at New Jersey's Essex County Airport was caused by her getting a pedicure done three times until the polish color perfectly matched a swatch of fabric.
What Klein didn't report, however, and what sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com, is that while getting the pedicure, Carolyn was frantically calling around town on her cell phone to score cocaine for the trip because she couldn't face a weekend with the extended Kennedy clan without getting high, as she believed her tony in-laws didn't like her.
An insider said the "glass-eyed" gal was "bitching up a storm" about going to the wedding when she climbed into the plane, and John finally taxied down the runway at 8:38 p.m. – 12 minutes after sundown.
Botched Checks And Blame Ignite
Fellow pilot Kyle Bailey, the last person to see Kennedy alive at the airport, previously told RadarOnline.com: "John started to gun his engine and run it real loud. You do that to do your instrument check. But you're supposed to do it at the end of the runway. He did it right there in his parking spot.
"The impression I got was maybe there was something wrong with the plane."
Little more than an hour later, the aircraft plummeted into the sea. Officials say all three died on impact.
A Kennedy family member told RadarOnline.com: "Private investigators concluded that if Carolyn hadn't been such a coke freak, she would have been at the airport on time, and they would have been able to leave earlier.
"She was almost single-handedly responsible for the disaster."