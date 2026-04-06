EXCLUSIVE: JFK Jr Cocaine Shocker — How Political Heir's Wife Carolyn's Powder Habit Killed Camelot Couple

But sources said the reality of the doomed pair's demise was more heartbreaking than anyone knew – and RadarOnline.com has the inside scoop.

JFK Jr., 38, Besette, 33, and her sister Lauren Bessette, 34, all perished when the single-engine Piper Saratoga plane the scion was piloting plunged into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha's Vineyard, Mass., on July 16, 1999 – less than three years after the lovebirds' fairy-tale wedding.

Officially, the National Transportation Safety Board determined that pilot error likely led to the crash, specifying "Kennedy's failure to maintain control of the airplane during a descent over water at night, which was a result of spatial disorientation."

But in a disturbing twist, sources told RadarOnline.com that the trio's flight to a Kennedy cousin's wedding in Hyannis Port was significantly delayed, so drug-craving Carolyn – a heavy user of cocaine and the powerful party drug Ecstasy – could hunt down a dealer in Manhattan.