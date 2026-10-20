EXCLUSIVE: Jewel and Kevin Costner Romance Rumors 'Take New Twist'

Jewel has insisted she and Kevin Costner were never a couple – but sources said the vocalist is now watching the Hollywood heartthrob squiring around glamorous younger blondes and wondering what might have been, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jewel denied ever dating Kevin Costner, though insiders claimed the two shared a genuine connection.

Jewel, 52, was first linked to Costner, 71, in 2023, and insiders said there was a genuine spark.

"Kevin is the one that got away," a source said.

"Jewel would never pretend they had some secret love affair because they didn't. But there was chemistry, affection and a real connection."