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EXCLUSIVE: Jewel and Kevin Costner Romance Rumors 'Take New Twist'

Jewel and Kevin Costner's rumored romance takes a new twist, fueling fresh speculation about the pair.
Source: MEGA

Jewel and Kevin Costner's rumored romance has taken a new twist, fueling fresh speculation about the pair.

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Jewel has insisted she and Kevin Costner were never a couple – but sources said the vocalist is now watching the Hollywood heartthrob squiring around glamorous younger blondes and wondering what might have been, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Jewel and Kevin Costner's 'Real Connection' Exposed

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Jewel denied ever dating Kevin Costner, though insiders claimed the two shared a genuine connection.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Jewel denied ever dating Kevin Costner, though insiders claimed the two shared a genuine connection.

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Jewel, 52, was first linked to Costner, 71, in 2023, and insiders said there was a genuine spark.

"Kevin is the one that got away," a source said.

"Jewel would never pretend they had some secret love affair because they didn't. But there was chemistry, affection and a real connection."

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Jewel Still Haunted by Kevin Costner 'What If' Romance

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Kevin Costner's outings with McKenna Wesley and Jennifer Milburn have reportedly been difficult for Jewel to see.
Source: C Flanigan/imageSPACE / MEGA

Kevin Costner's outings with McKenna Wesley and Jennifer Milburn have reportedly been difficult for Jewel to see.

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According to the insider, seeing the Yellowstone stud hanging out with influencer McKenna Wesley, 39, and lifestyle coach Jennifer Milburn, 40, is "difficult" because Jewel remembers when "something between them seemed possible."

The source said: "Kevin will always be a 'what if.'"

Jewel's love life has included a marriage to rodeo champion Ty Murray, which ended in a heartbreaking divorce.

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