EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson's Spending Sprees — Newly-Single Star is Ponying Up Big Bucks for High-Price Solo Pampering

Jessica Simpson is one of Hollywood's biggest spenders, treating herself to the very best of everything, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The mind boggles at how much money Jessica spends every year," an insider of the singer turned designer, who's made more than $1billion from her fashion line and music projects.

It's been reported the 45-year-old has a hairstyling team on call that costs $230,000 a year, and that she forks over $1,000 a week on eyelash-extension touch-ups and another grand on tanning – though she denies spending that much.