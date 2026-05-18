Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jessica Simpson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson's Spending Sprees — Newly-Single Star is Ponying Up Big Bucks for High-Price Solo Pampering

Jessica Simpson has been spending big on luxury pampering after embracing newly single life.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson has been spending big on luxury pampering after embracing newly single life.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 18 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jessica Simpson is one of Hollywood's biggest spenders, treating herself to the very best of everything, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The mind boggles at how much money Jessica spends every year," an insider of the singer turned designer, who's made more than $1billion from her fashion line and music projects.

It's been reported the 45-year-old has a hairstyling team on call that costs $230,000 a year, and that she forks over $1,000 a week on eyelash-extension touch-ups and another grand on tanning – though she denies spending that much.

Article continues below advertisement

Billionaire Life Comes With Perks

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Jessica Simpson reportedly covers the expenses of estranged husband Eric Johnson despite the pair no longer living together as spouses.
Source: Jorge Estrellado/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Jessica Simpson reportedly covers the expenses of estranged husband Eric Johnson despite the pair no longer living together as spouses.

Article continues below advertisement

The Dukes of Hazzard star's "Graceland-like" estate in Hidden Hills, Calif., is fitted with every possible five-star amenity, including tons of guest rooms and office and recording facilities, the source said.

Another perk of being a billionaire: getting house calls! "I don't think Jessica has been to a doctor's office in 10 years," dished the source.

But unlike many uber-rich people, Simpson's greatest joy is spreading the wealth. She's even generous to estranged husband Eric Johnson, the father of her three children, Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 7. "She totally underwrites his life, even though they don't live as husband and wife anymore," the source shared.

Article continues below advertisement

New Lover Benefits

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Simpson's boyfriend Thomas Eisenhood benefits from the singer's lavish spending habits and generosity.
Source: RCF / MEGA

Sources said Simpson's boyfriend Thomas Eisenhood benefits from the singer's lavish spending habits and generosity.

Article continues below advertisement

Simpson's new boyfriend, Nashville-based musician Thomas Eisenhood, is also said to benefit from his relationship with the star.

"She loves supporting the people closest to her, and she doesn't mind having a couple dozen people on the payroll," the insider said. "She's actually proud that she can give these people great lives and overpay them while she's at it."

She goes really overboard at the holidays, the source explained, giving her staff lavish gifts and hosting catered dinners.

"It's clearly exactly what makes her happy," said the insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Growing Fortune

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Pamela Anderson and Tom Cruise are allegedly growing close as the actor embraces single life.

EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson and Tom Cruise 'Have the Hots for Each Other' As A-Lister Battles With Singledom in His Sixties

Photo of Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Fresh Nazi Storm — Duke of Sussex Blasted for Slamming Antisemitic Violence After His Fascist Uniform 'Mistake'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Simpson reportedly continues living lavishly as her fortune from fashion and music ventures keeps growing.
Source: MEGA

Simpson reportedly continues living lavishly as her fortune from fashion and music ventures keeps growing.

Despite her high-flying lifestyle, the With You singer is very aware of how the bottom 99 percent live because her parents were always stretched thin and worried about money when she was growing up.

But she refuses to rein in her own spending, and she doesn't need to.

"She has the money to live like she does as long as she wants – because her fortune keeps growing," the source said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.