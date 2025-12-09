EXCLUSIVE: Looking for Love! Single Jessica Simpson Plots Reality TV Return as the Next Bachelorette After Suffering Another Divorce

But sources said her prowl for a new bedmate has fallen flat, despite pouring a small fortune into nip/tucks and schmoozing up a storm all over the country.

Now, Simpson is looking at other matchmaking avenues, and she's decided that finding love on the popular beef-market show is a perfect solution.

"Hooking up with gigolo types is all well and good, but Jessica wants way more than that," an insider said. "She'd like to be romanced, and to document her new dating journey on camera would be a dream come true."

"She's a huge fan of the Bachelor franchise and truly believes she'd bring a lot of credibility and ratings to the table if they give her a shot."

The leggy blonde first found TV fame starring in Newlyweds, a reality show that documented her first marriage to boy-bander turned TV host Nick Lachey.