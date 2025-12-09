Your tip
Jessica Simpson
Exclusive

Looking for Love! Single Jessica Simpson Plots Reality TV Return as the Next Bachelorette After Suffering Another Divorce

Jessica Simpson's 'Bachelorette' bid has sparked reality TV return buzz after her latest divorce.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 9 2025

Jessica Simpson is apparently feeling pretty desperate for a hunk following her separation because insiders say the mega-bucks business whiz and pop star is set to throw her hat into the ring as the next Bachelorette.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 45-year-old mom of three has been looking high and low for a new man to take the place of husband and former NFL hunk Eric Johnson, 46, who she kicked to the curb in January following 10 years of marriage.

Jessica’s Hunt For Love Flops

Photo of Jessica Simpson
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson first rose to TV fame on 'Newlyweds,' which chronicled her marriage to Nick Lachey.

But sources said her prowl for a new bedmate has fallen flat, despite pouring a small fortune into nip/tucks and schmoozing up a storm all over the country.

Now, Simpson is looking at other matchmaking avenues, and she's decided that finding love on the popular beef-market show is a perfect solution.

"Hooking up with gigolo types is all well and good, but Jessica wants way more than that," an insider said. "She'd like to be romanced, and to document her new dating journey on camera would be a dream come true."

"She's a huge fan of the Bachelor franchise and truly believes she'd bring a lot of credibility and ratings to the table if they give her a shot."

The leggy blonde first found TV fame starring in Newlyweds, a reality show that documented her first marriage to boy-bander turned TV host Nick Lachey.

Creating Her Empire

Simpson ended her 10-year marriage to ex–NFL star Eric Johnson before pursuing new TV opportunities and a fresh start.
Source: MEGA

The pair split in 2006 after four years and the Texas-born bombshell went on to build a fashion and beauty empire before settling down with NFL tight end Johnson, who's dad to her three young kids.

Insiders previously spilled she's keen to return to her TV roots, while also continuing a singing and acting comeback that's seen her soaking up the limelight in skimpy costumes while keeping one eye out for Mr. Right.

Jessica's Plan To Return To TV

Radar Logo

The Kardashians were consulted by Simpson as she explores a TV comeback and new dating ventures.
Source: MEGA

An insider shared: "Jessica has made no secret of her wish to return to TV. She's been hitting up the Kardashians for advice and schmoozing with streaming honchos to figure out the right pathway and plotline.

"Her life is so busy right now – she's got so much on the go careerwise as well as raising the kids with Eric. But she thrives on being super active and busy, and right now her number one priority is having fun in her life and climbing back on the dating horse."

