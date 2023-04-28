Woman Drops Lawsuit Against Jesse Williams Accusing 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Of Fleeing The Scene After L.A. Car Crash
Jesse Williams has scored a victory in court after the woman accusing him of fleeing the scene of a crash has dropped her lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Paula Bruce has informed of her desire to dismiss all claims against the Grey’s Anatomy star.
As we first reported, last year, Bruce sued Williams over a January 2020 car crash. In the suit, she accused the actor of smashing his Porsche into her Mercedes.
In addition, she said Williams fled the scene after telling her his name was August Moon and not Jesse. The name he provided happens to be the name of his company.
The actor denied having fled the scene. He said he exchanged information with Bruce and left when his assistant arrived — to avoid paparazzi causing a scene.
Williams said he called Bruce days later to check on her. He said she told him everything was fine.
A couple of weeks later, he said his lawyer called him to inform him Bruce was demanding $1.6 million in damages over an alleged “hit-and-run.” The woman claimed to have suffered emotional distress from the crash and was unable to work.
Williams’ attorney called Bruce’s demand a “blatant attempt” at extortion. The two had been fighting for months about the actor being deposed.
Williams had previously objected to an in-person deposition claiming he feared COVID. He argued he could not get sick because he was the star of Broadway’s Take Me Out.
Bruce said Williams should sit for an in-person depo. She said the actor had been seen out and about in New York despite his alleged COVID concerns. She promised to follow all safety protocols during the deposition.
Last month, a judge ordered Williams to attend an in-person deposition despite his opposition.
Williams was also ordered to produce text messages related to the crash, “all documents related to insurance coverage,” and even “floral receipt regarding flowers sent by [Williams] to [Bruce] following the crash.”
In Bruce’s new filing dismissing the case, she said both parties will pay their own legal fees.