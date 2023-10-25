Cover-up? Jesse Watters Raises Questions About Obama Chef's Mysterious Death on Martha's Vineyard
Fox News star Jesse Watters raised questions this week about the mysterious death of Barack Obama’s personal chef on Martha’s Vineyard over the summer, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come three months after Tafari Campbell drowned to death while paddleboarding near the Obama family’s private residence on the Massachusetts island in July, Watters questioned the narrative behind the 45-year-old Obama chef’s sudden and mysterious passing.
The Fox News star raised newfound questions about the incident after a partly redacted 911 call connected to the incident was released by Martha’s Vineyard authorities this week.
“The 911 call in the drowning of Obama's personal chef, Tafari Campbell, has been released,” Watters reported on Tuesday. “We knew a Secret Service agent placed a call after the female Obama staffer paddle-boarding with Tafari alerted him of the drowning.”
“Now we also know that there were two calls made,” he continued. “They've been released, heavily redacted, likely in order to protect the First Family.”
Watters then questioned why the Obama family was not mentioned on the redacted 911 call. He also questioned why the female Obama staffer who was said to be with Campbell at the time of his death was not mentioned.
“There's no mention of the Obamas on the call,” the Jesse Watters Primetime host charged. “But we now know the former president arrived at the incident command post after the 911 call was placed and spoke to Secret Service and police.”
“There's also no mention on the call of the female Obama staffer who is paddle-boarding with Tafari when he drowned,” Watters continued. “We'll continue to update this story and again, our deepest condolences to Tafari's family.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Campbell, 45, drowned to death on July 23 while paddleboarding in Edgartown Great Pond on the south shore of Martha’s Vineyard.
Campbell was working as former President Obama’s personal chef at the time of his death.
According to Martha’s Vineyard police, Campbell went “into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface” on the night of July 22.
His deceased body was recovered on the morning of July 23.
Autopsy results released by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Massachusetts on August 23 found that Campbell’s cause of death was the result of “submersion in a body of water.”
The medical examiner also ruled Campbell’s death an accident.
Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama released a joint statement following Campbell’s death. They called the 45-year-old chef a “beloved part of [their] family.”
"Tafari was a beloved part of our family,” their statement read. “When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together.”
"In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter."