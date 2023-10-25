Cover-up? Jesse Watters Raises Questions About Obama Chef's Mysterious Death on Martha's Vineyard

Fox News star Jesse Watters raised questions this week about the mysterious death of Barack Obama’s personal chef on Martha’s Vineyard over the summer, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come three months after Tafari Campbell drowned to death while paddleboarding near the Obama family’s private residence on the Massachusetts island in July, Watters questioned the narrative behind the 45-year-old Obama chef’s sudden and mysterious passing.