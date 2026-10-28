'Such a Loser:' Jesse Watters Mocked by Critics After Fox News Star Has Meltdown Over WNBA Coverage — as He Begs Adult Toy to Be Thrown on Court Again

“Wake me up when someone throws a s-- toy back on the court,” the TV personality said on Fox News.

"I hate the story. I hate the WNBA. I don't watch it. No one watches it. They average under a million viewers during the regular season, and it’s boring. And the only time we talk about it is like, they fouled the white star too hard, or someone wore a T-shirt."

Greg Gutfeld attempted to switch the drama away from the former NBA player's tirade against the women's league and toward another controversial incident. He recalled a viral clip of Atlanta Dream players walking back to the locker room during the national anthem, speculating on the moment's potential political message.

Watters, though, was still bored.

"No one saw it because no one’s watching. I don’t want to push this story anymore! I want to leave this story alone! I am no longer talking about the WNBA. As of now, I boycott this segment. I will just cede my time to anybody but Greg," he said.