'Such a Loser:' Jesse Watters Mocked by Critics After Fox News Star Has Meltdown Over WNBA Coverage — as He Begs Adult Toy to Be Thrown on Court Again
Oct. 28 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Jesse Watters suffered a meltdown and admitted he's not interested in discussing the WNBA anymore, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While appearing on The Five, Watters noted the current drama between WNBA leadership and Enes Kanter Freedom over the lack of a definition of "woman" is cumbersome and uninteresting to him. Instead, Watters explained, he'd like to go back to the scandalous moment someone threw an adult toy onto the court.
Jesse Watters Is Over the WNBA Scandals
“Wake me up when someone throws a s-- toy back on the court,” the TV personality said on Fox News.
"I hate the story. I hate the WNBA. I don't watch it. No one watches it. They average under a million viewers during the regular season, and it’s boring. And the only time we talk about it is like, they fouled the white star too hard, or someone wore a T-shirt."
Greg Gutfeld attempted to switch the drama away from the former NBA player's tirade against the women's league and toward another controversial incident. He recalled a viral clip of Atlanta Dream players walking back to the locker room during the national anthem, speculating on the moment's potential political message.
Watters, though, was still bored.
"No one saw it because no one’s watching. I don’t want to push this story anymore! I want to leave this story alone! I am no longer talking about the WNBA. As of now, I boycott this segment. I will just cede my time to anybody but Greg," he said.
Critics Brand Jesse Watters a 'Loser'
In response, Watters was branded "such a loser" for his disinterest and off-putting comments about the league. He was also accused of hating women.
Another individual on X raged, "But I thought they cared so much about women's sports?"
Anti-transgender activists have long maintained they support women's sports, noting they are adamant about barring trans athletes.
One person said, "Everyone bookmarking this for when he tries to pretend to care later for trans bullsh--t."
"He said the quiet part out loud," a user added.
Enes Kanter Freedom Sparks Transgender Debate
Freedom sparked tense debate among the WNBA fans and league after deciding to declare for the draft to underscore the vague terminology. While there are no transgender players in the league nor known to be planning any time soon to do so, Freedom feared a women's sport where individuals biologically born as male could compete.
He doubled down on his viewpoint by attending a Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game on August 23, 2026, taunting players who disagreed with his position by wearing a T-shirt that read, "WOMAN noun. adult human female."
As the female athletes made him aware he was unwelcome, he got into an altercation with Chicago Sky player Natasha Cloud on the court. He was removed from the arena by security.
On October 21, 2026, he attempted to attend Game 3 between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries. However, league officials offered him a private suite to avoid player disturbances. Freedom declined, wanting more visibility, and was subsequently barred from attending.
WNBA Commissioner Fires Back
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert previously attempted to shut down his publicity attempts. Regarding his eligibility to play, she penned in an email, "Only women are eligible to play in the WNBA and the individuals you cite in your letter are both men."
Mocking the arbitrary definition of woman, Freedom asked, "Who gave her the authority to decide who I am? Who gets to define my identity? And how can the WNBA determine who is a man without explaining what qualifies someone as a woman? Is the WNBA denying people the right to define their own gender identity? You can’t have it both ways!"