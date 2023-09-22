Bad Boy Biker Jesse James Accused of Deceptive Business Practices in Bombshell Lawsuit

Reality star Jesse James was slammed with a Texas-sized lawsuit by a customer who accused the bad boy biker of engaging in “deception” business practices, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Businessman Cameron Prachel claims James and his hot rod/motorcycle companies ripped him off for more than $300k in various business transactions between January 2019 and July 2022, according to the lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Prachel claims he paid James’ Texas Hot Rods thousands for a 1952 Chevy Coupe and 1950s Chevrolet Truck but immediately demanded a refund when he allegedly received an inferior product, violating Texas’ Deceptive Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act (DTPA).