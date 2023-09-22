Bad Boy Biker Jesse James Accused of Deceptive Business Practices in Bombshell Lawsuit
Reality star Jesse James was slammed with a Texas-sized lawsuit by a customer who accused the bad boy biker of engaging in “deception” business practices, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Businessman Cameron Prachel claims James and his hot rod/motorcycle companies ripped him off for more than $300k in various business transactions between January 2019 and July 2022, according to the lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Prachel claims he paid James’ Texas Hot Rods thousands for a 1952 Chevy Coupe and 1950s Chevrolet Truck but immediately demanded a refund when he allegedly received an inferior product, violating Texas’ Deceptive Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act (DTPA).
The company allegedly failed to produce titles for the vehicles because “it was not authorized to either buy or sell the vehicle,” the lawsuit stated. “Thus, it is impossible for Texas Hot Rods to satisfy its obligations to Prachel.”
“Defendant Texas Hot Rods and James violated …the DTPA through the use or employment of false, misleading or deceptive acts or practices,” the lawsuit continued.
James, who was famously married to Blind Side actress Sandra Bullock, and reps from West Coast Choppers, which is also named in the lawsuit, did not respond to RadarOnline.com requests for comment.
Prachel claims the alleged flimflam began in December 2019 when the reality star promised to give him the “friends and family” rate for the two hot rods because the businessman installed a $60,000 epoxy garage floor finish for James free of charge.
Prachel also horse traded a $16,500 firearm to offset the cost of the vehicles – but he says things began going south in 2022 when the company mysteriously began sending him “aggressive demands” for payment on unspecified work.
- Jesse James' Troubled Son Slapped With $1 Million Lawsuit By Ex-Girlfriend Over Alleged Abuse
- 'Untouchable': Father Of Jesse James' Son's Alleged Victim Claims Dad's Fame Helped Troubled 25-Year-Old Avoid Serious Jail Time
- Jesse James' Troubled Son Claims He's Can't Afford A Lawyer After Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
“At that point, Prachel had paid over $190,000 to Texas Hot Rods but the materials and completion were far less than the amount that Texas Hot Rods had received,” the docs read. “Plaintiff timely and properly revoked acceptance of the vehicle and requested a refund or the purchase price.”
“Texas Hot Rods now refuses to release the Coupe and the Trunk until it is paid an indeterminate amount of money,” stated the lawsuit, which also seeks an unspecified amount of cash in damages for the alleged runaround.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, James and his then-pregnant wife, Bonnie Rotten, were involved in a messy public fight late last year after she accused him of cheating and twice filed for a divorce. He denied the accusations. Days later, she filed for a protective order, claiming he had slammed her arm into a door during an altercation.
Bonnie ended up dropping her divorce and request for a restraining order. The two are currently back together and living in James’ home, where they welcomed their newborn son, Bishop James, in June.