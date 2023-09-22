Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Jesse James
Exclusive

Bad Boy Biker Jesse James Accused of Deceptive Business Practices in Bombshell Lawsuit

jesse james
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 22 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Reality star Jesse James was slammed with a Texas-sized lawsuit by a customer who accused the bad boy biker of engaging in “deception” business practices, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Businessman Cameron Prachel claims James and his hot rod/motorcycle companies ripped him off for more than $300k in various business transactions between January 2019 and July 2022, according to the lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Prachel claims he paid James’ Texas Hot Rods thousands for a 1952 Chevy Coupe and 1950s Chevrolet Truck but immediately demanded a refund when he allegedly received an inferior product, violating Texas’ Deceptive Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act (DTPA).

Article continues below advertisement
jesse james
Source: MEGA

Reality star Jesse James is being sued for allegedly engaging in "deceptive" business practices.

The company allegedly failed to produce titles for the vehicles because “it was not authorized to either buy or sell the vehicle,” the lawsuit stated. “Thus, it is impossible for Texas Hot Rods to satisfy its obligations to Prachel.”

“Defendant Texas Hot Rods and James violated …the DTPA through the use or employment of false, misleading or deceptive acts or practices,” the lawsuit continued.

James, who was famously married to Blind Side actress Sandra Bullock, and reps from West Coast Choppers, which is also named in the lawsuit, did not respond to RadarOnline.com requests for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
jesse james
Source: MEGA

James' company allegedly delivered two custom made hot rods with "defects" and refused to refund the customer.

Prachel claims the alleged flimflam began in December 2019 when the reality star promised to give him the “friends and family” rate for the two hot rods because the businessman installed a $60,000 epoxy garage floor finish for James free of charge.

Prachel also horse traded a $16,500 firearm to offset the cost of the vehicles – but he says things began going south in 2022 when the company mysteriously began sending him “aggressive demands” for payment on unspecified work.

MORE ON:
Jesse James
Article continues below advertisement
jesse james sandrabullock
Source: MEGA

James is famously known for his marriage to Blind Side actress Sandra Bullock.

“At that point, Prachel had paid over $190,000 to Texas Hot Rods but the materials and completion were far less than the amount that Texas Hot Rods had received,” the docs read. “Plaintiff timely and properly revoked acceptance of the vehicle and requested a refund or the purchase price.”

“Texas Hot Rods now refuses to release the Coupe and the Trunk until it is paid an indeterminate amount of money,” stated the lawsuit, which also seeks an unspecified amount of cash in damages for the alleged runaround.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
jesse james and estranged wife
Source: @bonnierotten/instagram

James got in trouble last year when his current wife Bonnie Rotten accused him abuse -- but they later reconciled.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, James and his then-pregnant wife, Bonnie Rotten, were involved in a messy public fight late last year after she accused him of cheating and twice filed for a divorce. He denied the accusations. Days later, she filed for a protective order, claiming he had slammed her arm into a door during an altercation.

Bonnie ended up dropping her divorce and request for a restraining order. The two are currently back together and living in James’ home, where they welcomed their newborn son, Bishop James, in June.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.