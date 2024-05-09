'Please Forgive Me': Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes to Howard Stern After Claiming He Wasn't Funny Enough for Podcasts

Now, the Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee star has walked back his statements and clarified that he thinks Stern is funny.

"I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern ﻿in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey, talking about the glut of comedy podcasts," Seinfeld told TMZ.

"I meant to say he must feel surrounded but I said 'outflanked' which sounded terrible and insulting. And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show. Anyway, it was bad and I’m sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me."