'Please Forgive Me': Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes to Howard Stern After Claiming He Wasn't Funny Enough for Podcasts
Jerry Seinfeld issued an apology to Howard Stern after he said he wasn't funny, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The sitcom star trashed Stern during a recent appearance on Dana Carvey and David Spade's Fly on the Wall podcast and is walking back his statements.
Stern's name was dragged while Seinfeld, Carvey, and Spade discussed the popularity of podcasts, particularly those hosted by comedians.
While Seinfeld acknowledged Stern was due praise for bringing the podcast format into the mainstream through his interview style on his hit radio show, he claimed the longtime shock jock has been left behind when compared to modern-day comedian podcasters.
Seinfeld explained that Stern had been "outflanked" by popular podcasts because he didn't have the comedic talent other hosts possess, despite being a good interviewer.
"Yeah, they’re all great but let’s face it, he’s been outflanked by some very, and yourselves, I mean absolutely, this show, comedy podcasts? This is the best one on the air," Seinfeld told the hosts. "Because you guys play nice together, it’s smooth, you’re not jumping on each other, which is annoying to listen to."
Now, the Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee star has walked back his statements and clarified that he thinks Stern is funny.
"I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey, talking about the glut of comedy podcasts," Seinfeld told TMZ.
"I meant to say he must feel surrounded but I said 'outflanked' which sounded terrible and insulting. And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show. Anyway, it was bad and I’m sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me."
Seinfeld's hot take on Stern followed his recent remarks on the "extreme left."
The stand-up comedian recently blamed the far left for ruining TV and film in an interview on the New Yorker's Radio Hour. Seinfeld explained that people need comedy as an outlet and claimed the mediums used to be a form of escapism after a long day, but due to "PC crap" that's become a thing of the past.
Seinfeld claimed sitcoms are no longer funny because everyone's too worried about offending each other in addition to scripts being watered down after being reviewed by too many people.