EXCLUSIVE: 'The Jerry Lewis Only I Knew' — Comedy Icon's Son Remembers Funnyman Dad… And Tells Why He Made Him Laugh so Hard He Couldn’t Eat

Christopher said: “I can’t tell you how many dinners I sat at that I couldn’t eat because I was laughing so hard. My mom would be so mad at him. She’s like, ‘Would you stop and let them eat?’ Which would inspire him more to make us laugh.”

Jerry shared Christopher and five more sons with his wife, singer Patti Palmer. The couple were married from 1944 to 1980.

The funnyman was launched into superstardom thanks to being half of the comedy pair Martin and Lewis with Rat Pack member Dean Martin. However, he went on to have a very successful solo career after the duo parted ways in 1956.