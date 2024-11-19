Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals Hugely Distressing Way She Learned About Mother's Death After Her Cancer Battle

“The part that I didn’t put in the book is that actually the press knew that my mom had passed before I did,” Jennifer shared in an interview.

The 9-1-1 star said: “The flight time with me getting back was so long. It was like a 10-and-a-half-hour flight, so by the time I arrived, everybody knew, and it was such a weird thing for me. But then later on, I was like, but everybody’s always known everything about my life kind of before. Even breakups, people have been like, ‘He was cheating on you already.’ Really, people? Like, why didn’t you tell me?'”