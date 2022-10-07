Recreate Jennifer Lopez's Most Iconic Fashion Moments — Shop Now
Jennifer Lopez has been in the entertainment industry for decades. The south Bronx native has succeeded as a dancer, actress and singer. Throughout her career, she has made headlines for her choice of clothing.
Lopez's style evolution has even impacted the development of technology. Her Versace green gown — worn at the 2000 Grammy awards — helped pave the way for Google Images, after millions of people attempted to see her jungle green ensemble.
2021 Inauguration
The historical moment of Joe Biden being sworn in as the President became a national celebration.
During the 2021 Inauguration, Lopez had the honor of singing the patriotic songs "America The Beautiful" and "This Land Is Your Land." While performing at the United States Capitol building, the mother-of-two wore a head-to-toe Chanel garb. The luxury brand isn't within the average budget, but their signature tweed can be replicated at a reasonable price point!
Bennifer 2.0
Despite the rumors circulating around her union, Lopez has been traveling the world alongside Ben Affleck. The pop star dated the Oscar winner in the early 2000s but after a canceled engagement, Lopez went on to marry, Marc Anthony, and Affleck went on to wed Jennifer Garner.
While enjoying a European vacation with her fourth husband the "Let's Get Loud" singer wore an Alexander McQueen Cotton Poplin Midi Shirt Dress, Dior Medium Dior Book Tote, Repetto Cendrillon Ballerina Flats and Otra Virgo Sunglasses.
Courtside Courtesy
While at a Los Angels Lakers and Boston Celtics game, Lopez wore a simple casual look with a denim trench coat and oversized hoop earrings.