Recreate Jennifer Lopez's Most Iconic Fashion Moments — Shop Now

jennifer lopez style on a budget
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 7 2022, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez has been in the entertainment industry for decades. The south Bronx native has succeeded as a dancer, actress and singer. Throughout her career, she has made headlines for her choice of clothing.

Lopez's style evolution has even impacted the development of technology. Her Versace green gown — worn at the 2000 Grammy awards — helped pave the way for Google Images, after millions of people attempted to see her jungle green ensemble.

Keep scrolling to shop some of Lopez's most memorable outfits!

2021 Inauguration

jennifer lopez style on a budget
Source: MEGA

The historical moment of Joe Biden being sworn in as the President became a national celebration.

During the 2021 Inauguration, Lopez had the honor of singing the patriotic songs "America The Beautiful" and "This Land Is Your Land." While performing at the United States Capitol building, the mother-of-two wore a head-to-toe Chanel garb. The luxury brand isn't within the average budget, but their signature tweed can be replicated at a reasonable price point!

jennifer lopez style on a budget
Source: Shein

Shein's Borg Collar Contrast Cuff Slant Pocket Coat retails for $31 at shein.com.

jennifer lopez style on a budget
Source: Shein

Shein's MOD High Waist Straight Leg Tweed Pants retail for $23 at shein.com.

jennifer lopez style on a budget
Source: Shein

Shein's Ruffle Trim Jabot Collar Blouse retails for $16 at shein.com.

Bennifer 2.0

jennifer lopez style on a budget
Source: MEGA

As Radar previously reported, the newlyweds have been experiencing a variety of challenges after eloping in Las Vegas. "Before the wedding, Jennifer put on an Oscar-worthy performance for Ben, pretending to be the perfect, easygoing wife-to-be," they continued. Ben was "blinded by love," the second source stated, but "he didn't realize what he was getting into."

Despite the rumors circulating around her union, Lopez has been traveling the world alongside Ben Affleck. The pop star dated the Oscar winner in the early 2000s but after a canceled engagement, Lopez went on to marry, Marc Anthony, and Affleck went on to wed Jennifer Garner.

While enjoying a European vacation with her fourth husband the "Let's Get Loud" singer wore an Alexander McQueen Cotton Poplin Midi Shirt Dress, Dior Medium Dior Book Tote, Repetto Cendrillon Ballerina Flats and Otra Virgo Sunglasses.

jennifer lopez style on a budget
Source: Amazon

Miusol's Casual Swing Dress retails for $51.99 at amazon.com.

jennifer lopez style on a budget
Source: Amazon

ELYN's Straw Vintage Purse retails for $36.98 at amazon.com.

jennifer lopez style on a budget
Source: Amazon

LECKIRUT's Oversized Sunglasses retail for $13.49 at amazon.com.

Courtside Courtesy

jennifer lopez style on a budget
Source: MEGA

While at a Los Angels Lakers and Boston Celtics game, Lopez wore a simple casual look with a denim trench coat and oversized hoop earrings.

jennifer lopez style on a budget
Source: Amazon

Jofemuho's Classic Long Jean Jacket retails for $43.90 at amazon.com.

jennifer lopez style on a budget
Source: Amazon

Cocadant's Three Hoop Earrings retail for $113.59 at amazon.com.

jennifer lopez style on a budget
Source: Amazon

Generic's Charm Bracelet retails for $7.99 at amazon.com.

jennifer lopez style on a budget
Source: Amazon

VOMIRA's Punk Platform Boots retail for $41.99 at amazon.com.

