Jennifer Lopez Lookalike Mugshot Leaves Critics Baffled — As Minnesota Woman Arrested for Stealing Batteries Resembles Movie Star
Sept. 17 2026, Published 7:26 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez has a lookalike with a rap sheet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cyrena Anne Quast, 35, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, was busted for allegedly swiping two double packs of power-tool batteries from a Monticello store on August 30. But it was Quast's mugshot – featuring the same steely stare Lopez is famous for flashing – that has been leaving fans of The Wedding Planner star doing a serious double take.
Jennifer Lopez Lookalike Cyrena Quast Charged
Lopez's look-alike was seen in her mugshot with her hair pulled back, wearing long silver hoop earrings and a white T-shirt in the booking photo taken by the Wright County Sheriff's Office.
Unlike J.Lo, Quast was sporting a nose and lip ring at the time of her arrest.
According to The Watch MN, a store employee recognized Quast and several other people from a theft a few days earlier and called the police.
Quast allegedly fessed up to swiping two double packs of power-tool batteries, priced at $299 and $249, for a combined haul of $578. The complaint put the total value of merchandise allegedly stolen in the case at $747.
She was charged with felony theft.
Cyrena Quast Has a Prior Record
The incident at the store wasn't Quast's first run-in with the law.
J.Lo's doppleganger had a prior gross misdemeanor theft conviction out of neighboring Stearns County from March 14, 2024.
Quast's latest bust landed her a felony charge, as Minnesota law allows an alleged theft involving $501 to $1,000 worth of property to be bumped up to felony territory when prosecutors allege a qualifying felony or gross misdemeanor conviction within the previous five years.
'Jenny From the Cell Block'
As Quast's mugshots went viral, users on X made wild comments related to her resemblance to Lopez.
"Jenny from the cell block," one person joked, playing on the title of the singer's 2002 hit, as a second person asked, "Sorry, but are we sure that’s not her?"
"She should start a real career instead of stealing by being a Jennifer Lopez impersonator. Nightclubs, parties, and events would hire her, and it would be honest work," a third person shared, while a fourth agreed, "100%. She’ll make so much money she won’t need to steal a darn thing again."
Not everyone was convinced of the resemblance though, as a fifth person claimed, "Sure. If you squint your eyes and shake your head left/right rapidly, yep, they're the same person."
Jennifer Lopez's Brush With the Law When Dating Sean Combs
Lopez herself has no mugshots to compare to Quast's, even though she's not a stranger to the inside of a police station herself.
She was taken into custody alongside then-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs following a notorious December 1999 Manhattan nightclub shooting.
Prosecutors ultimately declined to charge the Waiting for Tonight singer with anything, citing insufficient evidence. She was released later that day.
Combs went to trial in 2001 on weapons-possession and attempted-bribery charges related to the shooting, but was acquitted by a Manhattan jury.