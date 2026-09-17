Jennifer Lopez Lookalike Mugshot Leaves Critics Baffled — As Minnesota Woman Arrested for Stealing Batteries Resembles Movie Star

Lopez's look-alike was seen in her mugshot with her hair pulled back, wearing long silver hoop earrings and a white T-shirt in the booking photo taken by the Wright County Sheriff's Office.

Unlike J.Lo, Quast was sporting a nose and lip ring at the time of her arrest.

According to The Watch MN, a store employee recognized Quast and several other people from a theft a few days earlier and called the police.

Quast allegedly fessed up to swiping two double packs of power-tool batteries, priced at $299 and $249, for a combined haul of $578. The complaint put the total value of merchandise allegedly stolen in the case at $747.

She was charged with felony theft.