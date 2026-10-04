Jennifer Lopez Look-Alike's Mugshot Goes Viral After Woman Busted for Allegedly Stealing $580 Worth of Power Tool Batteries
Oct. 4 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Minnesota woman Cyrena Anne Quast's mugshot spread like wildfire on the internet after her arrest on suspicion of stealing – because of her shocking resemblance to superstar Jennifer Lopez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
With her high ponytail, hoop earrings, and eerily similar face, Quast, 35, seems to be a dead ringer for the Jenny From the Block singer, 57.
Critics Stunned by Jennifer Lopez Resemblance
Quast reportedly admitted to having sticky fingers and was booked on a gross misdemeanor theft charge for allegedly swiping two double packs of power tool batteries worth around $580 in the city of Monticello. She was released with zero bail.
But after her no-frills booking photo – taken by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office – appeared online, stunned folks couldn’t keep their comments to themselves.
"Holy s--t," wrote one observer. "She could be a J.Lo impersonator and not have to steal."
A scathing critic added, "The dollar store version of J.Lo," while another noted, "Looks like J.Low."
Jennifer Lopez' Celebrity Legal History
The pop performer herself had one notable run-in with the law in 1999, having been arrested following a nightclub shooting in New York City, while dating since disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Lopez was never prosecuted or charged in connection with the incident, and Combs was eventually acquitted of criminal possession of an unregistered firearm and attempted bribery.
But Combs, 56, is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence in a different case for prostitution-related crimes and is scheduled to be sprung from the slammer in February 2028.