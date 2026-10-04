Jennifer Lopez Look-Alike's Mugshot Goes Viral After Woman Busted for Allegedly Stealing $580 Worth of Power Tool Batteries

With her high ponytail, hoop earrings, and eerily similar face, Quast, 35, seems to be a dead ringer for the Jenny From the Block singer, 57.

Minnesota woman Cyrena Anne Quast's mugshot spread like wildfire on the internet after her arrest on suspicion of stealing – because of her shocking resemblance to superstar Jennifer Lopez , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Quast reportedly admitted to having sticky fingers and was booked on a gross misdemeanor theft charge for allegedly swiping two double packs of power tool batteries worth around $580 in the city of Monticello. She was released with zero bail.

But after her no-frills booking photo – taken by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office – appeared online, stunned folks couldn’t keep their comments to themselves.

"Holy s--t," wrote one observer. "She could be a J.Lo impersonator and not have to steal."

A scathing critic added, "The dollar store version of J.Lo," while another noted, "Looks like J.Low."