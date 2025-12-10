Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's Career in Crisis Mode — Singer's New Movie Bombs at the Box Office... Causing Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to Pull the Plug on Future Films With Her

Jennifer Lopez's career has entered a crisis as her movie bombs at the box office, and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon end future plans.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's career has entered a crisis as her movie bombs at the box office, and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon end future plans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 10 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jennifer Lopez's latest movie has landed on a bad foot at the box office – but the bomb is an even bigger disaster for her ex-hubby Ben Affleck and his partner Matt Damon, who financed it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Initial numbers reveal Kiss of the Spider Woman brought in a paltry $2million on a $30million budget.

Article continues below advertisement

Box Office Bust Sparks Fallout

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Ben Affleck takes a financial hit as 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' opens with weak numbers.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck takes a financial hit after 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' opened with weak numbers.

Article continues below advertisement

The anemic ticket sales have left 56-year-old J.Lo "deeply depressed" after a string of duds, sources said, but it's got Affleck, 53, and Damon, 55, vowing to move on from the fading diva, who still dreams of awards glory.

"According to Jennifer's camp, Kiss was a win. But the economics did not make sense and that's a big black eye for Ben, Matt and their Artists Equity studio," claimed an insider.

"The project was put together back when Jennifer and Ben were a loving reunited couple, with big dreams about collaborating on films through his new company.

"Matt fully backed their vision, and he and Ben wrote a big check to get this movie going.

"These guys can't resist making vanity projects because some of their early hits, like Dogma and Good Will Hunting, were put together in the same way – driven by the lead actors and built around making them even bigger stars.

"But it's long past time for them to get real and get this studio's product selling tickets."

Article continues below advertisement
Matt Damon's Artists Equity studio faced backlash over the film's poor box office return.
Source: MEGA

Matt Damon's Artists Equity studio faced backlash over the film's poor box office return.

Article continues below advertisement

J.Lo, whose divorce from Affleck was finalized in January after a disastrous two-year marriage, also tanked with the 2024 biopic Unstoppable, which was backed by Affleck.

She notched another turkey with the musical drama This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story and the accompanying documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Article continues below advertisement

Plans To Ditch Future Projects With J.Lo

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Donald Trump and Frank SInatra

EXCLUSIVE: Frank Sinatra V Donald Trump! Iconic Crooner's Daughter Is Making Her Mocking of MAGA President 'A Christmas Tradition'

Photo of Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster

EXCLUSIVE: The Massive Hurdle Rod Stewart's 'Long-Suffering' Wife Penny Has Been Forced to Overcome to Survive Her Marriage to Bed-Hopping Party Animal

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Affleck and Damon may abandon future projects after the latest movie flop.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Affleck and Damon may abandon future projects after the latest movie flop.

After the Unstoppable bust, Kiss of the Spider Woman "is the second film financed by Ben and Matt that will underwhelm financially and they aren't looking to do a third," said a source.

"Matt and Ben both know they need to get out there and find material that can get people excited.

"They want a Twilight or Hunger Games-style franchise to power their next chapter – not another attempt at trying to win Jennifer an Oscar."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.