EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's Career in Crisis Mode — Singer's New Movie Bombs at the Box Office... Causing Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to Pull the Plug on Future Films With Her
Dec. 10 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez's latest movie has landed on a bad foot at the box office – but the bomb is an even bigger disaster for her ex-hubby Ben Affleck and his partner Matt Damon, who financed it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Initial numbers reveal Kiss of the Spider Woman brought in a paltry $2million on a $30million budget.
Box Office Bust Sparks Fallout
The anemic ticket sales have left 56-year-old J.Lo "deeply depressed" after a string of duds, sources said, but it's got Affleck, 53, and Damon, 55, vowing to move on from the fading diva, who still dreams of awards glory.
"According to Jennifer's camp, Kiss was a win. But the economics did not make sense and that's a big black eye for Ben, Matt and their Artists Equity studio," claimed an insider.
"The project was put together back when Jennifer and Ben were a loving reunited couple, with big dreams about collaborating on films through his new company.
"Matt fully backed their vision, and he and Ben wrote a big check to get this movie going.
"These guys can't resist making vanity projects because some of their early hits, like Dogma and Good Will Hunting, were put together in the same way – driven by the lead actors and built around making them even bigger stars.
"But it's long past time for them to get real and get this studio's product selling tickets."
J.Lo, whose divorce from Affleck was finalized in January after a disastrous two-year marriage, also tanked with the 2024 biopic Unstoppable, which was backed by Affleck.
She notched another turkey with the musical drama This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story and the accompanying documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.
Plans To Ditch Future Projects With J.Lo
After the Unstoppable bust, Kiss of the Spider Woman "is the second film financed by Ben and Matt that will underwhelm financially and they aren't looking to do a third," said a source.
"Matt and Ben both know they need to get out there and find material that can get people excited.
"They want a Twilight or Hunger Games-style franchise to power their next chapter – not another attempt at trying to win Jennifer an Oscar."