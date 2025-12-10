EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's Career in Crisis Mode — Singer's New Movie Bombs at the Box Office... Causing Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to Pull the Plug on Future Films With Her

The anemic ticket sales have left 56-year-old J.Lo "deeply depressed" after a string of duds, sources said, but it's got Affleck, 53, and Damon, 55, vowing to move on from the fading diva, who still dreams of awards glory.

"According to Jennifer's camp, Kiss was a win. But the economics did not make sense and that's a big black eye for Ben, Matt and their Artists Equity studio," claimed an insider.

"The project was put together back when Jennifer and Ben were a loving reunited couple, with big dreams about collaborating on films through his new company.

"Matt fully backed their vision, and he and Ben wrote a big check to get this movie going.

"These guys can't resist making vanity projects because some of their early hits, like Dogma and Good Will Hunting, were put together in the same way – driven by the lead actors and built around making them even bigger stars.

"But it's long past time for them to get real and get this studio's product selling tickets."