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Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Says She Wants a Facelift: 'I Want to Be a S-xy Mom'

Jennifer Lawrence Says She Wants a Facelift to Be a “Sexy Mom”
Source: @ MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence is a mother of two.

Oct. 27 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

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Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she hopes to get a facelift one day, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a recent interview, she described plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures as part of her goal to feel confident and put-together as a mother-of-two.

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Jennifer Lawrence Wants to Look Good at School Drop-off

Image Of Jennifer Lawrence
Source: @MEGA

Lawrence said she wants to look put-together at school drop-off.

“I want to be a s-xy mom,” the Oscar-winning actor told The Cut in an interview published Oct. 27. “At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s--- together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my s--- together.”

Lawrence and her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney, have two sons. The couple keeps much of their children’s lives private, but the older boy has been identified publicly as Cy.

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Jennifer Lawrence Has Tried 'Baby Botox'

Image Of Jennifer Lawrence
Source: @ MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence previously tried 'baby Botox.'

The planned facelift is not the only cosmetic treatment Lawrence has discussed. She has previously said she has tried light “baby Botox,” explaining that facial movement matters for her acting work.

She has also expressed interest in buccal fat removal, while noting that she worries people would notice if she had the procedure.

Lawrence also talked about wanting to look good without making appearance feel like a full-time job.

Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up on Motherhood

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Image Of Jennifer Lawrence
Source: @ MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence said her kids go into 'every decision' she makes for work.

The Hunger Games star previously described motherhood as a force that changes how she thinks about work.

"They go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working," she explained.

Lawrence has been open about the isolation and anxiety she faced after pregnancy, admitting she suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her second child.

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, she said having children affects decisions about whether, where, and when she works, while also opening up her perspective.

“Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It’s brutal and incredible,” she said.

“Not only do they go into every decision of if I’m working, where I’m working, when I’m working – they’ve taught me ... and they’ve opened up the world to me.”

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