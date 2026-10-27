Jennifer Lawrence Says She Wants a Facelift: 'I Want to Be a S-xy Mom'

The Hunger Games star previously described motherhood as a force that changes how she thinks about work.

"They go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working," she explained.

Lawrence has been open about the isolation and anxiety she faced after pregnancy, admitting she suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her second child.

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, she said having children affects decisions about whether, where, and when she works, while also opening up her perspective.

“Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It’s brutal and incredible,” she said.

“Not only do they go into every decision of if I’m working, where I’m working, when I’m working – they’ve taught me ... and they’ve opened up the world to me.”