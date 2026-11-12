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EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Plans for Cosmetic Surgery

Jennifer Lawrence discusses her plans for cosmetic surgery, sharing details about her intentions.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed her plans for cosmetic surgery, sharing details about her intentions.

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Nov. 12 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Jennifer Lawrence is lifting the lid on her beauty secrets – and revealing she wants a facelift, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The 36-year-old Hunger Games star is coming clean about her cosmetic tweaks and changing beauty priorities while promoting her new hair care line, mes°.

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Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Botox

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Jennifer Lawrence shares two young sons with her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney.
Source: Joseph Martinez / PictureLux / MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence shares two young sons with her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney.

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"At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s--t together even when I've just woken up and don't have my s--t together," she confessed.

The Silver Linings Playbook star shares sons Cy, 4, and a 1-year-old boy with her husband of seven years, art dealer Cooke Maroney.

And juggling motherhood with her demanding Hollywood career has apparently made the screen siren more interested than ever in looking her best.

In a September interview with Vogue, J-Law admitted she's already a fan of small doses of Botox, known as "baby Botox," but doesn't want to freeze her expressive face and jeopardize her acting career.

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Jennifer Lawrence Considers More Cosmetic Procedures

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The 'Hunger Games' actress admits to using 'baby Botox' while avoiding treatments that could affect her facial expressions.
Source: Joseph Martinez / PictureLux / MEGA

The 'Hunger Games' actress admits to using 'baby Botox' while avoiding treatments that could affect her facial expressions.

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She's also expressed interest in buccal fat removal, a procedure that slims the cheeks, although she acknowledged the results could be difficult to disguise.

Meanwhile, Lawrence has reportedly undergone breast augmentation after previously revealing she was considering the procedure following the birth of her second child.

And she's not shy about admitting a facelift could eventually be in the cards.

"Believe me, I'm gonna," she said.

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Jennifer Lawrence Launches New Beauty Venture

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Lawrence has launched a three-product hair care collection with MIT-trained engineer Jasmina Aganovic.
Source: mes°/Mega / MEGA

Lawrence has launched a three-product hair care collection with MIT-trained engineer Jasmina Aganovic.

For now, the beauty-conscious blonde is concentrating on her new venture, a three-product hair care collection developed with MIT-trained engineer Jasmina Aganovic.

But Lawrence insists looking good shouldn't require endless work.

"Somewhere along the way, beauty stopped fitting into our lives and started asking our lives to fit around it," she declared on the mes° website.

"We started mes° because we believe beauty should fit into your life, not the other way around."

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