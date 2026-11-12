EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Plans for Cosmetic Surgery

"At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s--t together even when I've just woken up and don't have my s--t together," she confessed.

The Silver Linings Playbook star shares sons Cy, 4, and a 1-year-old boy with her husband of seven years, art dealer Cooke Maroney.

And juggling motherhood with her demanding Hollywood career has apparently made the screen siren more interested than ever in looking her best.

In a September interview with Vogue, J-Law admitted she's already a fan of small doses of Botox, known as "baby Botox," but doesn't want to freeze her expressive face and jeopardize her acting career.