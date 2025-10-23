Your tip
Eminem
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Woman Claiming to Be MARRIED to Eminem Arrested After Refusing to Pay Dinner Bill — as Florida Restaurant Plans on 'Suing' Her Over Incident

photo of eminem and 'wife'
Source: mega/marion county sheriff's office

A Florida woman claimed her 'husband' Eminem would pay her dinner bill.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

A Florida woman has been arrested after reportedly refusing to pay for her meal, instead insisting her "husband" – music superstar Eminem – would cover the bill, RadarOnline.com can report.

Employees at Darrell's Dog Gone Good Diner said the woman "appeared to be drunk or on drugs" at the time.

photo of Eminem
Source: mega

The woman, Jennifer Kleber, was arrested and banned from the restaurant.

Jennifer Kleber was arrested earlier this week in Silver Springs, Florida, just outside of Ocala. According to her arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a corporal responded to a call from the diner about a woman who refused to pay her bill.

When the corporal asked the 54-year-old about the accusation, she reportedly said her "spouse," Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem, would be paying the bill, as she only had $10 in her pocket.

The diner reported she had ordered a soda, two entrées, and a chocolate milk, all coming to a total of $27.55. There was no confirmation that one of the meals was "Mom's Spaghetti."

As she was being led away in handcuffs, Kleber reportedly claimed that Eminem had "picked up (her) tab" at the diner in the past, and she fully "expected him to do the same" on Monday, October 20, because "he has unlimited money."

'Crazy People' Welcome

photo of eminem
Source: mega

Eminem's 'wife' appeared to be drunk or high, according to servers at the restaurant.

Reached by phone, Darrell's Dog Gone Good Diner server Charlie Hazens told RadarOnline.com her fellow staff members are still laughing at the ordeal.

"We kind of figured it was a crazy person because we always have crazy people come up here all the time," Hazens said. "So it wasn't like shocking, but it was funny."

Hazens revealed Kleber walked out of a sister location just a few days earlier without paying her tab, though that time she didn't mention her famous "husband."

The server said Kleber appeared to be intoxicated or high on both occasions. She's since been banned from both restaurants and charged with trespassing.

The diner's owners are also planning to sue her for the amount of the two bills she walked out on.

Lots of 'Sketchy' Customers

photo of Eminem
Source: mega

Eminem is reportedly dating a member of his glam squad.

Staff at the chain restaurant, which boasts multiple locations across Florida, say it's all just par for the course at their eatery.

Hazens confessed the diner is conveniently located next to a shady hotel.

"A lot of sketchy people come out of that motel and come here," she shared. "We’ve had a shootout here before. We had somebody come in here and try to kick our door down. It's always something at Darell’s.

"Everybody says they come in for lunch and a show."

Eminem's New Woman

photo of Katrina Malota
Source: Katrina Malota/facebook

Katrina Malota is a stylist and makeup artist for the rapper.

While sadly not married, RadarOnline.com has learned Eminem has found love with a woman named Katrina Malota, a stylist and makeup artist based out of Michigan.

Malota has reportedly worked for Eminem for years, doing his hair and grooming for photoshoots and music videos. When not working with the Stan singer, she works as a hair stylist at a salon in Birmingham, Michigan.

Aside from Eminem, Malota has also worked with 50 Cent, Robin Thicke, and Snoop Dogg.

At this time, it is unknown how long the two have been an item, and neither one has commented on their relationship. Eminem's last public relationship was with Kim Scott, with whom he ended things in 2006.

