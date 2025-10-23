EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Woman Claiming to Be MARRIED to Eminem Arrested After Refusing to Pay Dinner Bill — as Florida Restaurant Plans on 'Suing' Her Over Incident

Employees at Darrell's Dog Gone Good Diner said the woman "appeared to be drunk or on drugs" at the time.

A Florida woman has been arrested after reportedly refusing to pay for her meal, instead insisting her "husband" – music superstar Eminem – would cover the bill, RadarOnline.com can report.

Jennifer Kleber was arrested earlier this week in Silver Springs, Florida, just outside of Ocala. According to her arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a corporal responded to a call from the diner about a woman who refused to pay her bill.

When the corporal asked the 54-year-old about the accusation, she reportedly said her "spouse," Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem, would be paying the bill, as she only had $10 in her pocket.

The diner reported she had ordered a soda, two entrées, and a chocolate milk, all coming to a total of $27.55. There was no confirmation that one of the meals was "Mom's Spaghetti."

As she was being led away in handcuffs, Kleber reportedly claimed that Eminem had "picked up (her) tab" at the diner in the past, and she fully "expected him to do the same" on Monday, October 20, because "he has unlimited money."