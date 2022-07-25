Jennifer Hudson Spotted On 'Flirty' Date With Rapper Common In Philly
EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson was seen getting cozy with rapper Common during an intimate dinner date in Philadelphia.
Over the weekend, a source claimed to have seen the two at Vedge restaurant. The eyewitness claimed the two were "cozy and flirty."
"Lot of cuddling and giggling," said the person who dined tables away from the A-list stars in a DM to Deuxmoi. In a photo posted to the site, Jennifer and Common looked to be having the time of their life with both smiling from ear to ear.
The two are currently filming a new movie titled, Breathe. The futuristic flick also stars Milla Jovovich and Sam Worthington.
Common was last linked to Tiffany Haddish. The two dated for some time before he broke it off with the comedian.
He said the breakup was due to their busy schedules. This remark led to the Girls Trip star speaking out about the split saying, "I was disappointed. I was very disappointed. I was like 'Oh, okay. 'Cause, that's not what you told me, but okay."
In December, Tiffany said, “I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that's with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I'm fine with it. It's cool.”
Common and Tiffany announced their romance in August 2020 after meeting on the set of the film The Kitchen. The comedian previously said she had turned down Common's advances before finally agreeing to go on a date.
Jennifer hasn't had a serious public relationship since she split from her ex-husband, David Otunga. The former couple was married from 2008 to 2017.
The former American Idol star rushed to the court pleading for an emergency protective order. where she accused her ex of pushing her while she held their son. David denied the claims and she later withdrew the petition.
The divorce dragged on for years until they finally hashed out a deal in 2019 that covered child support and custody. They spent over 7 hours behind closed doors working out each provision in the agreement.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Otunga recently auctioned off his $54k engagement ring five years after their split.